Westmoreland County Community College this week announced the names of students who made its president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the summer 2022 semester. The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area met this standard:
LATROBE
Julia A. Battaglia, Matthew P. Edsall, Emmaly S. Held, Stephanie Rodi.
ACME
Luke T. Geary, Olivia L. Smith.
BLAIRSVILLE
Joshua W. Ostach.
DERRY
Ryan M. Cramer.
GREENSBURG
Michelle A. Etling, Ms. Karen L. Beck, Anthony M. Cararini, Shelby R. Ligo, Mandi E. Reese, Heidi M. Smartnick, Kayla S. Tai, Jordan M. Vertacnik, Ms. Jennifer L. Vukovich.
LIGONIER
Megan M. Glista, Alexandra Musante, Carolyn S. Shulik.
LUXOR
Brittany R. McCabe.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Noah J. Anthony, Justin T. Runkel.
STAHLSTOWN
Kiersten B. Auman.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland in East Huntingdon Township and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department.
WCCC operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area qualifiers for WCCC summer dean’s list (3.5 to 3.99 quality-point average) will be published as soon as possible.)
