Westmoreland County Community College this week announced the students named to its president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the summer 2023 semester.
WCCC students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
LATROBE
Paige Kunkelmann, Nathan Lemmon, Anthony Detore, Jaelyn McHenry,
Sarah Riffon, Lacy Sosko, Chelsee Stockberger, Autumn Zerfoss.
BLAIRSVILLE
Katie Duckworth, Brittany Faulk, Makayla Whitfield.
CRABTREE
Casey Vogle.
DERRY
Paige King, Deborah Lovis, Thomas Joyner.
GREENSBURG
Ethan Heese, Sarah Holley, Lauren Allison, Catherine Casale, Shelby Dean,
Autumn Dickert, Irene Lim, Rachel Patula, Cherylann Pikovsky, Samantha Rause,
Austin Reott, Madison Shaffer, Teyah Spangler, Nicholas Suchko, Patrick Walker.
LIGONIER
Branden Hensel, Allyson Steffey.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Courtney Caletri, Katlynn Golkosky, Jessica Johnson, Kaitlyn Gorton.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Tyler Dickey, Courtney Kaufman.
STAHLSTOWN
Jasmine Crouse.
ABOUT WCCC
Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department.
The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area qualifiers for WCCC summer dean’s list (3.5 to 3.99 QPA) will be published as soon as possible.
