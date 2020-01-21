Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list honors students for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA (quality-point average) to 3.99 for the fall 2019 semester.

Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:

LATROBE

Garrett D. Adams, Alysha R. Basenback, John W. Beaken, Nicholas A. Bell, Jennifer L. Brashear

Dennis D. Carr, Hannah J. Cole, Christian L. Garris, Jeff D. Goswick, Ale J. Gustafson

Jared M. Haines, Erica N. Knupp, Bayley M. Kuhns, Craig A Lechner, Kaitlin R. Leone

Richard P. Lilley, Riley A. Magana, David S. Marinchak, Mackenzie M. Markle, Haven M. May

Brittany A. Mercinko, Zoe H. Merrihew, Grace C. Millward, Nancy M. Mosqueda, Reese M. Mueseler

Grace E. Resultay, Brooke N. Roadman, Crystle M. Stiffey, Felicia T. Stutler, Nicole M. Tuk

Brenna N. Vallorani, Chayce Zoppetti.

ACME

Ashely R. Brehm Wynkoop, Pauline A. Goldinger, Alexis P. Marker, Jeremy T. Swanger, Rachel C. Vidakovich, Stephen M. Vidakovich

BLAIRSVILLE

Joshua W. Ammon, Ashley N. Barberich, Brandon L. Brinker, Ashley L. Cassatt, Amanda B. Kauffman

Anthony J. Mastrorocco, Emily N. Oswald, Jesse B. Petrulak, Abigail E. Rega, Darla L. Short

Erica L. Weimer, Colleen J. Yurko

BOLIVAR

Joshua T. Kim

DERRY

April L. Frank, Aaron J. Johnston, Rayla Paouncic, Wyatt J. Wynn

DONEGAL

Joseph V. Johnson

GREENSBURG

Robert A. Alcorn, Jennifer L. Aldridge, Lucas W. Bekar, Emily R. Brown, D’Angelo Cain

Logan P. Carns, Roy T. Chaivarlis, Vanessa A. Clarke-Deaver, James L. Craft, Eric P. Cunningham

Janae N. Cunningham, Nicolas J. Demary, Katelyn R. Dicriscio, Brenden A. Eye, Nolen A. Ferree

Thomas A. Garrett, Cam’ron R. Ginn-Mckinney, Amy S. Grace, Brent M. Griffiths, Michelle L. Heater

Christine E. Holcombe, Miles C. Johnston, Daniela Kendra, Mason T. Kuntz, Michelle R. Leach

Rachael R. Marks, Timothy R. McKinney, Abbey R. Medved, Samantha J. Mori, Traci L. Pape

Hannah R. Parks, Steven J. Riley, James P. Ristway, Mia A. Ross, Katie M. Ryan

Autumn L. Slupek, Charles B. Sowa, Kristeen M. Stewart, Trisha A. Stout, Jessica E. Strautmann

Dana R Sylvester, Chelsey R. Tinkey, Matthew J. Troiani, Ryan C. Vottero, Jessica M. Winrick, Julianne Zajdel

LIGONIER

Lora J. Bills, Jonathan T. Davis, Hunter M. Jones, Brenden S. Linebarger, Kendall L. Schandel, Annamaria Wentzell

LUXOR

Robert D. Tempo

MOUNT PLEASANT

Taylor R. Gorton, Dilan J. Henry, Jessica F. Johnson, Krystal L. Keller, Sarah A. Keller

Melissa J. Mummert, Emilie R. Serena, Joshua N. Tamblyn, Abigail J Welch, Aleece M. Grabiak

Hunter G. Kalp, Brianna M. Lazur, Danielle Tissue, Zacharie Urso.

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Lori J. Cochran, Gabrielle S. Morse, Robin L. Russak, Hunter X. Stumpf.

NEW FLORENCE

Austin S. Boring, Jessica Neiderhiser.

PLEASANT UNITY

Lindsey N. Crawford.

SALTSBURG

Macey K. Bates, Kara L. Eckels, Autumn L. Harrison, Jayna M. Jiles.

STAHLSTOWN

Nicholas C. Lechner, Camille M. Wallace.

Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.

The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. www.westmoreland.edu

