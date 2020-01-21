Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list honors students for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA (quality-point average) to 3.99 for the fall 2019 semester.
Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
LATROBE
Garrett D. Adams, Alysha R. Basenback, John W. Beaken, Nicholas A. Bell, Jennifer L. Brashear
Dennis D. Carr, Hannah J. Cole, Christian L. Garris, Jeff D. Goswick, Ale J. Gustafson
Jared M. Haines, Erica N. Knupp, Bayley M. Kuhns, Craig A Lechner, Kaitlin R. Leone
Richard P. Lilley, Riley A. Magana, David S. Marinchak, Mackenzie M. Markle, Haven M. May
Brittany A. Mercinko, Zoe H. Merrihew, Grace C. Millward, Nancy M. Mosqueda, Reese M. Mueseler
Grace E. Resultay, Brooke N. Roadman, Crystle M. Stiffey, Felicia T. Stutler, Nicole M. Tuk
Brenna N. Vallorani, Chayce Zoppetti.
ACME
Ashely R. Brehm Wynkoop, Pauline A. Goldinger, Alexis P. Marker, Jeremy T. Swanger, Rachel C. Vidakovich, Stephen M. Vidakovich
BLAIRSVILLE
Joshua W. Ammon, Ashley N. Barberich, Brandon L. Brinker, Ashley L. Cassatt, Amanda B. Kauffman
Anthony J. Mastrorocco, Emily N. Oswald, Jesse B. Petrulak, Abigail E. Rega, Darla L. Short
Erica L. Weimer, Colleen J. Yurko
BOLIVAR
Joshua T. Kim
DERRY
April L. Frank, Aaron J. Johnston, Rayla Paouncic, Wyatt J. Wynn
DONEGAL
Joseph V. Johnson
GREENSBURG
Robert A. Alcorn, Jennifer L. Aldridge, Lucas W. Bekar, Emily R. Brown, D’Angelo Cain
Logan P. Carns, Roy T. Chaivarlis, Vanessa A. Clarke-Deaver, James L. Craft, Eric P. Cunningham
Janae N. Cunningham, Nicolas J. Demary, Katelyn R. Dicriscio, Brenden A. Eye, Nolen A. Ferree
Thomas A. Garrett, Cam’ron R. Ginn-Mckinney, Amy S. Grace, Brent M. Griffiths, Michelle L. Heater
Christine E. Holcombe, Miles C. Johnston, Daniela Kendra, Mason T. Kuntz, Michelle R. Leach
Rachael R. Marks, Timothy R. McKinney, Abbey R. Medved, Samantha J. Mori, Traci L. Pape
Hannah R. Parks, Steven J. Riley, James P. Ristway, Mia A. Ross, Katie M. Ryan
Autumn L. Slupek, Charles B. Sowa, Kristeen M. Stewart, Trisha A. Stout, Jessica E. Strautmann
Dana R Sylvester, Chelsey R. Tinkey, Matthew J. Troiani, Ryan C. Vottero, Jessica M. Winrick, Julianne Zajdel
LIGONIER
Lora J. Bills, Jonathan T. Davis, Hunter M. Jones, Brenden S. Linebarger, Kendall L. Schandel, Annamaria Wentzell
LUXOR
Robert D. Tempo
MOUNT PLEASANT
Taylor R. Gorton, Dilan J. Henry, Jessica F. Johnson, Krystal L. Keller, Sarah A. Keller
Melissa J. Mummert, Emilie R. Serena, Joshua N. Tamblyn, Abigail J Welch, Aleece M. Grabiak
Hunter G. Kalp, Brianna M. Lazur, Danielle Tissue, Zacharie Urso.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Lori J. Cochran, Gabrielle S. Morse, Robin L. Russak, Hunter X. Stumpf.
NEW FLORENCE
Austin S. Boring, Jessica Neiderhiser.
PLEASANT UNITY
Lindsey N. Crawford.
SALTSBURG
Macey K. Bates, Kara L. Eckels, Autumn L. Harrison, Jayna M. Jiles.
STAHLSTOWN
Nicholas C. Lechner, Camille M. Wallace.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. www.westmoreland.edu
