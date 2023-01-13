Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, Wednesday announced the names of students who made its president’s list for attaining “a minimum 4.0 QPA for the fall 2022 semester.”
Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed according to their hometown:
LATROBE
Christian G. Bartlebaugh, Alessia Berno, Amber D. Brant, Elizabeth A. Bush, Jennifer K. Buterbaugh, Matthew P. Edsall, Brittany N. Harshell, Kristi N. Hibbitts, Keagan R. Hood, Dawson T. Horner,
Robert A. Kanyan, Daniel J. Marinchak, Steven M. Marshall, Thomas C. McDowell, Haylee G. Romanelli, Char L. Schelich, Katherine A. Schmucker, Jeremy J. Watson.
ACME
Sandra L Lenhart, Olivia L. Smith
BLAIRSVILLE
Skyler E. Borbonus, Hannah M. Campbell, Katie P. Duckworth, Mackenna I. Emanuel, Darla L. Short, Jacob T. Short.
BOLIVAR
Breana P. Deemer, Connor A. Sowers
DERRY
Kelly L. Burk, Delaney N. Hodgson, Janie R. Snyder, Ivan M. Zaremba.
GREENSBURG
Melissa M. Anthony, Riley N. Baughman, Jessica R. Bell, Suzana Bergman, Gianna C. Blawas, Holly R. Blazowich, Hope A. Britz, Kaden P. Browe, Ryan M. Campbell, Justin L. Carlson,
Mohamed Conde, Rebecca R. Fetty, Jordan Fiedor, Carol Y. Fischer, Mena S. Franciosi, Kaylee J. Gearing, Ethan E. Heese, Meghan L. John, Roslyn E. John, Abigail G. Kratochvil,
Amanda L. Kubicek, Ike Larasati, Kaley L. Lazere, Anna R. Leonard, Ava Maholic, Abbigail E. Martin, Kaelyn E. McKlveen, Amy B. Moody, Colten D. Moore, Nathan A. Morris,
Maureen A. Mow, Morgan J. Mull I, Kaileigh M. Mulvihill, Gregory A. Nemchick, Grace E. Osmolinski, Mia A. Ross, Giavanna V. Savona, Deklyn S. Simms, Lisa A. Springob, Estelle K. Wilson, John P. Zuccher.
LAUGHLINTOWN
Josh P. Harbert, Chelsea M. Vargulish-Graver.
LIGONIER
Devin R. Clark, Heather L. Dundas, Quinton M. Mizgalski, Nicole T. Smithley.
LOYALHANNA
Kalen A. Schall
LUXOR
Deana A. Pastor.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Kelly A. Garland, Matthew I. Johnson, Noah J. Lawrence, Jacqueline K. Michael, Denise L. Oplinger, Tyler C. Sillaman, Michael A. Warsop, Stephen E. Wilkins, Janielli E. Gonzalez Hernandez, Tyler N. Anderson, Kira A. Benton, Courtney A. Caletri, Kaitlyn M. Gorton, Andrew M. Michalsky, Ioana C. Stanek, Nicholas T. Yurechko, Benjamin J. Zaksek.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Haley M. Fink, Gina N. Slivinsky
NEW DERRY
Madison E. Downs
SALTSBURG
Monica G. McQuaide
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
EDITOR’S NOTE: WCCC dean’s list (3.50-3.99) qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area will be published as soon as possible.
