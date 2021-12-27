Westmoreland County Community College Part-time Police Academy graduation held

Westmoreland County Community College celebrated the graduation of police academy cadets from its part-time Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy during a ceremony held Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the Science Innovation Center theater at the Youngwood campus.
Graduates from Class 55 are Aaron Artz Jr. of Philadelphia; Cole Bertok of Jeannette; Ian Bomblatus of Greensburg; Alex Caldwell of Ligonier; Daniel Coffman of Scottdale; Skylar Craven of Greensburg; Delvin Davis of Modesto, California; Jose Estevez of Miami; Katherine Frey of Fairview; Austin Hritz of West Newton; James Pepiot of McClellandtown; Connor Tibbe of Uniontown, and Justin Woods of North Huntingdon Township.
Several cadets earned special recognition during the ceremony. Delvin Davis received the President’s Award, Aaron Artz received the Academic Excellence Award and James Pepiot earned the Firearms Proficiency Award. The Driving Proficiency Award was awarded to Delvin Davis, Jose Estevez and Connor Tibbe.
The Westmoreland County Community College Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy offers both a part-time and full-time academy. Both programs train students to become police officers in Pennsylvania cities, boroughs and townships. Cadets also become Emergency First Responders and certified in CPR, Incident Command, the National Incident Management System and tactical skills.
Westmoreland’s Police Academy is taught by professional instructors including working officers, investigators and leaders from throughout the southwestern Pennsylvania region. All are certified in their expertise by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission.
Westmoreland County Community College is recruiting applicants for the 2022 Part-time Municipal Police Academy, which starts Feb. 5, and for the 2022 Full-time Municipal Police Academy beginning June 4. To learn more, visit www.westmoreland.edu/policeacademy or call 724-925-4112.
Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
