Westmoreland County Community College will hold an Open House 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at its Youngwood campus, Advanced Technology Center near Mount Pleasant and centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown.
Designed for prospective students, parents and adult learners, the open house will provide guests with information on the college’s 100+ programs of study that prepare graduates for careers immediately upon graduation or for transfer to four-year universities and its athletic programs, clubs and organizations.
Information will also be available on financial aid and scholarship opportunities, the admissions process, and prospective students may complete the Application for Admission for free.
Faculty, staff and students will be available to talk one-on-one and answer questions.
Guests may stop by any location between 3 and 7 p.m.
More information is available by visiting westmoreland.edu/openhouse or calling 724-925-4000.
