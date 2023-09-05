Westmoreland County Community College has released the names of students who made its dean’s list for attaining a 3.5 to 3.99 QPA (quality-point average) for the summer 2023 semester.
Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
ACME
Shana Ames.
BLAIRSVILLE
Haley Farabaugh.
DERRY
Delaney Hodgson.
GREENSBURG
Jenna Beach, Adam Bosco, Brynne Davis, Haley Dunaway, Matthew Hageder,
Carrie Neill, Phoebe Snyder, Lisa Springob, Devin Stone, Carter Waugaman,
Anthony Deni, Christopher Negich, Melinda Perillo, Brant Pickup, Arianna Schuetz, Katlyn Swierczynski.
LIGONIER
Erin Kijanka, Mikayla Smitley, Dante Page.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Noah Lawrence, Beth Misselli, Alyssa Strobel, Carsyn Rivardo.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
