The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining “a minimum 3.5 QPA (quality-point average) for the summer 2021 semester”:

LATROBE

David Campbell, Emily N. Dodson

Kathleen L. Hendrickson, Brandon A. Jacobs

Marissa R. Kutzer, Blake D. Lazeski

Jayden M. Moffa, Jacquelyn A. Sowerbrower

ACME

Colt Fosbrink, Jared M. Patula

BLAIRSVILLE

Alexis Boring, Marley L. Smartnick

BOLIVAR

Connor A. Sowers

DERRY

Angela Bialas

GREENSBURG

Alexander N. Barber I, Jacob R. Bentley

Shawna M. Daley, Nicolas J. Demary

Presley H. Dillon, Madison K. George

Victorian M. Haenel, Reed M. Hipps

Aspen N. Jobe, Meghan L. John

Daniela Kendra, Roselee K. Lauper

Christina S. Mazurik, Sarah E. Minghini

Tyquanna A. Ratcliffe, Kaitlyn E. Swiger

Alexis T. Tshibaka

LIGONIER

Kaitlyn G. Gaskey

MOUNT PLEASANT

Jenna E. Hink, Mikayla Lewandowski

Sara Morris, Bijan T. Shamsi

SALTSBURG

Kenneth E. Cypher, Nicole L. Stuller

Carol Zist

SEWARD

Kamden C. Boyle, Connor S. Kelly

WHITNEY

Jacquelyn G. Van Horn

Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.

The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. WCCC is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.

