The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining “a minimum 3.5 QPA (quality-point average) for the summer 2021 semester”:
LATROBE
David Campbell, Emily N. Dodson
Kathleen L. Hendrickson, Brandon A. Jacobs
Marissa R. Kutzer, Blake D. Lazeski
Jayden M. Moffa, Jacquelyn A. Sowerbrower
ACME
Colt Fosbrink, Jared M. Patula
BLAIRSVILLE
Alexis Boring, Marley L. Smartnick
BOLIVAR
Connor A. Sowers
DERRY
Angela Bialas
GREENSBURG
Alexander N. Barber I, Jacob R. Bentley
Shawna M. Daley, Nicolas J. Demary
Presley H. Dillon, Madison K. George
Victorian M. Haenel, Reed M. Hipps
Aspen N. Jobe, Meghan L. John
Daniela Kendra, Roselee K. Lauper
Christina S. Mazurik, Sarah E. Minghini
Tyquanna A. Ratcliffe, Kaitlyn E. Swiger
Alexis T. Tshibaka
LIGONIER
Kaitlyn G. Gaskey
MOUNT PLEASANT
Jenna E. Hink, Mikayla Lewandowski
Sara Morris, Bijan T. Shamsi
SALTSBURG
Kenneth E. Cypher, Nicole L. Stuller
Carol Zist
SEWARD
Kamden C. Boyle, Connor S. Kelly
WHITNEY
Jacquelyn G. Van Horn
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. WCCC is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.