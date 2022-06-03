Westmoreland County Community College this week released its president’s list for attaining “a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the spring 2022 semester.”

Student from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:

ACME

Colt Fosbrink, Emma A. Gowton

BLAIRSVILLE

Marybeth M. Armbruster, Hannah M. Campbell, Caleb R. Cowan, Mason P. Emanuel, Kristin M. Glance, Jacob T. Short

DERRY

Sarah L. Aukerman, Allison N. Baum, Delaney N. Hodgson

GREENSBURG

Jacob D. Allison, MacKenzie L. Anglin, Robert L. Blake, Frederick W. Block, Kaden P. Browe

Michaela G. Bucci, Ryan M. Campbell,

Catherine J. Casale, Erika L. Christeleit, Anthony Dang, Ms. Nichole R. Davis, Kelly A. Flatt

Madelyn M. Gall, Brittany N. Griffin, Amy L Grosser, Sarah A. Heberling, Diane L. Hoover

Katie L. Howell, Daniela Kendra, Eric J. Kim, Ms. Dana M. Kuhel, Michelle R. Leach

Anna R. Leonard, Zachary M. Lynch, Maria-Antonieta V. Maloney, Cadan I. Miller, Naveed J. Mitchell

Brittany L. Monroe, Nancy M. Mosqueda, Maureen A. Mow, Morgan J. Mull I, Kaileigh M. Mulvihill

Jennifer S. Orr, Michael Ridilla, Jarrett M. Seaman, Heidi M. Smartnick, Jennifer M. Smith

Morgana F. Zedek, John P. Zuccher.

LATROBE

Sarah Bergamasco, Leslie Y. Brasile, Elizabeth A. Bush, Jennifer K. Buterbaugh, Ashley N. Elkobi

Zachary W. Green, Brittany N. Harshell, Jason Hauser, Dawson T. Horner, Brandon A. Jacobs

Nicholas J. Malizia, Claudia A. McGrath, Aidan R. Mills, Ron S. Moore, Lori A. Ostroski

Mr. Kevin M. Sarp, Kayla M. Shurie, Stephanie M. Smith, Jacquelyn A. Sowerbrower, Madeleine D. Stas

Emily A. Trimpey, Christian W. Wege, Faith A. Yondola

LAUGHLINTOWN

Chelsea M. Vargulish-Graver

LIGONIER

Heather L. Dundas, Alexis M. Gonda, Molleigh Henderson, Amy M. Hoffman, Kendall L. Schandel

MOUNT PLEASANT

Ms. Jessica F. Johnson, Andrew J. Pyda, Daenen S. Robertson, Michael Warsop, Ms. Victoria A. DeMarco

Hunter G. Kalp, Bijan T. Shamsi, Joseph M. Lape

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Hannah Lambrecht, Gina N. Slivinsky

NEW DERRY

Madison E. Downs

SALTSBURG

Nicole L. Stuller, Ciara E. Williams

SEWARD

Cameron G. Vavrek

STAHLSTOWN

Anna Babilya

Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

* * *

EDITOR’S NOTE: WCCC dean’s list qualifiers (3.5 to 3.99 QPA) from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area will be published as soon as possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.