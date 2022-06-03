Westmoreland County Community College this week released its president’s list for attaining “a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the spring 2022 semester.”
Student from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
ACME
Colt Fosbrink, Emma A. Gowton
BLAIRSVILLE
Marybeth M. Armbruster, Hannah M. Campbell, Caleb R. Cowan, Mason P. Emanuel, Kristin M. Glance, Jacob T. Short
DERRY
Sarah L. Aukerman, Allison N. Baum, Delaney N. Hodgson
GREENSBURG
Jacob D. Allison, MacKenzie L. Anglin, Robert L. Blake, Frederick W. Block, Kaden P. Browe
Michaela G. Bucci, Ryan M. Campbell,
Catherine J. Casale, Erika L. Christeleit, Anthony Dang, Ms. Nichole R. Davis, Kelly A. Flatt
Madelyn M. Gall, Brittany N. Griffin, Amy L Grosser, Sarah A. Heberling, Diane L. Hoover
Katie L. Howell, Daniela Kendra, Eric J. Kim, Ms. Dana M. Kuhel, Michelle R. Leach
Anna R. Leonard, Zachary M. Lynch, Maria-Antonieta V. Maloney, Cadan I. Miller, Naveed J. Mitchell
Brittany L. Monroe, Nancy M. Mosqueda, Maureen A. Mow, Morgan J. Mull I, Kaileigh M. Mulvihill
Jennifer S. Orr, Michael Ridilla, Jarrett M. Seaman, Heidi M. Smartnick, Jennifer M. Smith
Morgana F. Zedek, John P. Zuccher.
LATROBE
Sarah Bergamasco, Leslie Y. Brasile, Elizabeth A. Bush, Jennifer K. Buterbaugh, Ashley N. Elkobi
Zachary W. Green, Brittany N. Harshell, Jason Hauser, Dawson T. Horner, Brandon A. Jacobs
Nicholas J. Malizia, Claudia A. McGrath, Aidan R. Mills, Ron S. Moore, Lori A. Ostroski
Mr. Kevin M. Sarp, Kayla M. Shurie, Stephanie M. Smith, Jacquelyn A. Sowerbrower, Madeleine D. Stas
Emily A. Trimpey, Christian W. Wege, Faith A. Yondola
LAUGHLINTOWN
Chelsea M. Vargulish-Graver
LIGONIER
Heather L. Dundas, Alexis M. Gonda, Molleigh Henderson, Amy M. Hoffman, Kendall L. Schandel
MOUNT PLEASANT
Ms. Jessica F. Johnson, Andrew J. Pyda, Daenen S. Robertson, Michael Warsop, Ms. Victoria A. DeMarco
Hunter G. Kalp, Bijan T. Shamsi, Joseph M. Lape
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Hannah Lambrecht, Gina N. Slivinsky
NEW DERRY
Madison E. Downs
SALTSBURG
Nicole L. Stuller, Ciara E. Williams
SEWARD
Cameron G. Vavrek
STAHLSTOWN
Anna Babilya
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: WCCC dean’s list qualifiers (3.5 to 3.99 QPA) from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area will be published as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.