Westmoreland County Community College this week released its president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the spring 2023 semester.
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area met this standard:
LATROBE
Chyanne M. Coleman, Micah N. Conroy, Anthony T. Divittis, Dawson T. Horner, Alyssa F. Lear,
Cassidy A. Leonard, Daniel J. Marinchak, Steven M. Marshall, Veronica A. Moore, Fawn H. Schrick,
Abbey M. Sherback, Casey B. Titus, Gabriele R. Burd, Ron S. Moore.
ACME
Luke T. Geary, Penny S. Rodgers, Jesse T. Yourish.
BLAIRSVILLE
Caleb R. Cowan, Kayla M. Rizer, Jacob T. Short.
CRABTREE
Nichole A. Krupitzer, Leah M. Nicholson.
DERRY
Kelly L. Burk, David V. Gundaker.
GREENSBURG
Genevieve H. Alegrado, Mackenzie L. Anglin, Melissa M. Anthony, Karen L. Beck, Gianna C. Blawas,
Elliett Briggs, Evarett Briggs, Hope A. Britz, Melody M. Brunty, Justin L. Carlson,
Autumn L. Dickert, Kelcey D. Dowling, Nicholas H. Elmore, Colton M. Hauser, Christine E. Holcombe,
Aspen N. Jobe, Simeon M. Jones, Eric J. Kim, Kaley L. Lazere, Andres F. Lemus Santiago,
Anna R. Leonard, Allison N. Lester, Ava Maholic, Maria-Antonieta V. Maloney, Abbigail E. Martin,
Chenoah A. Maxson, Ashley A. Miele, Hunter K. Miller, Gregory A. Nemchick, Brant T. Pickup,
Ashley L. Sanner, Samantha J. Steele, Rene Ferreira, Emmaline R. Harry, Colten D. Moore, Chase M. Moros, Estelle K. Wilson.
LIGONIER
Branden L. Hensel, Lindsay N. Kenyon, Quinton M. Mizgalski, Gracelyn M. Mohnkern.
LUXOR
Melissa P. McNeice, Brittany R. McCabe.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Matthew I. Johnson, Andrew J. Pyda, Stephen E. Wilkins, Shane A. Brundridge, Ethan J. King.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Eden G. Plowman, Gina N. Slivinsky, James A. Wolff.
NEW FLORENCE
Allyson R. Selfridge.
SALTSBURG
Kleo H. Curry, Jacob A. Slapinski, William Fetter.
YOUNGSTOWN
Zoey N. Bier.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
WCCC dean’s-list (3.50- 3.99 QPA) qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area will be published as soon as possible.
