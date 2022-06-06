Westmoreland County Community College has released its deans’ list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the spring 2022 semester.

WCCC students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:

ACME

Elizabeth M. Caglia

BLAIRSVILLE

Katie P. Duckworth, Savanna R. Zerfoss

BRADENVILLE

Breanna Ong

CRABTREE

Debbie L. Carney

DERRY

Desirae L. McCleary, Damian Morales

GREENSBURG

Rachael M. Anderson, Anitra J. Banks, Emily-Ann Belluso, Joshua W. Bittner, Vittoria L. Bove

Audra R. Braman, Emma L. Curren, Justin E. Fillmore, Carol Y. Fischer, Madelyn R. Grimmer

Victorian M. Haenel, Christine E. Holcombe, Seth J. Hummel, Victory C. Iwu, Meghan L. John

Lindsey M. Katula, Danielle E. Kennedy, Allison N. Lester, Amber R. Lilley, Stephannallye Mata

Hunter K. Miller, Isabel M. Miller, Abigail M. Podolinski, Salvatore D. Pomponi, Ethan C. Prugh

Christian M. Ricketts, Jordan T. Ritson, Erica S. Rosier, Kevin T. Samuel, Ethan S. Sandberg

Kylie F. Saus, Nicole C. Savage, Dominic R. Schimizzi, Jaquelynn H. Thompson, Francis W. Thurman

Chloe R. Trice, Nicholas V. Tweardy, David E. Wiltrout, Faryn A. Wolff, Kaylee N. Zuzak

LATROBE

Melissa P. Barger, Maura C. Casey, Chyanne M. Coleman, Micah N. Conroy, Morgan I. Greece

Justin A. Halicke, Autumn M. Harper, Mandi L. Harris, Kristi N. Hibbitts, Emanual A. Knouse

Jacob A. Lazarchik, Haley A. Leone, Kassidy L. Maline, Steven M. Marshall, Laura V. McGinnis

Kaelyn E. McKlveen, Veronica A. Moore, Bryce J. Pletcher, Timothy P. Reed, Christian T. Rockwell

Haylee G. Romanelli, Emily P. Smith, Ms. Crystle M. Stiffey, Casey B. Titus

LIGONIER

Mia M. Batis, Grant R. Dowden, Amanda J. Hakel, Quinton M. Mizgalski, Gracelyn M. Mohnkern

Ava M. Page, Benjamin W. Plowman

MOUNT PLEASANT

Denise L. Oplinger, Lucas J. Pieszak, Joshua D. Ponko, Tyler C. Sillaman, Maya N. Tuls

Stephen E. Wilkins, Ethan J. King, Andrew M. Michalsky, Justin T. Runkel, Caitlyn A. Slezak

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Gabriella E. Matey, Eden G. Plowman

NEW FLORENCE

Jessica Hogan

SALTSBURG

Ara M. Pennington

SEWARD

Sadie R. Cramer

STAHLSTOWN

Opel F. Bradley, Kathryn S. Nelson.

WCCC classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. WCCC operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.

