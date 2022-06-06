Westmoreland County Community College has released its deans’ list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the spring 2022 semester.
WCCC students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
ACME
Elizabeth M. Caglia
BLAIRSVILLE
Katie P. Duckworth, Savanna R. Zerfoss
BRADENVILLE
Breanna Ong
CRABTREE
Debbie L. Carney
DERRY
Desirae L. McCleary, Damian Morales
GREENSBURG
Rachael M. Anderson, Anitra J. Banks, Emily-Ann Belluso, Joshua W. Bittner, Vittoria L. Bove
Audra R. Braman, Emma L. Curren, Justin E. Fillmore, Carol Y. Fischer, Madelyn R. Grimmer
Victorian M. Haenel, Christine E. Holcombe, Seth J. Hummel, Victory C. Iwu, Meghan L. John
Lindsey M. Katula, Danielle E. Kennedy, Allison N. Lester, Amber R. Lilley, Stephannallye Mata
Hunter K. Miller, Isabel M. Miller, Abigail M. Podolinski, Salvatore D. Pomponi, Ethan C. Prugh
Christian M. Ricketts, Jordan T. Ritson, Erica S. Rosier, Kevin T. Samuel, Ethan S. Sandberg
Kylie F. Saus, Nicole C. Savage, Dominic R. Schimizzi, Jaquelynn H. Thompson, Francis W. Thurman
Chloe R. Trice, Nicholas V. Tweardy, David E. Wiltrout, Faryn A. Wolff, Kaylee N. Zuzak
LATROBE
Melissa P. Barger, Maura C. Casey, Chyanne M. Coleman, Micah N. Conroy, Morgan I. Greece
Justin A. Halicke, Autumn M. Harper, Mandi L. Harris, Kristi N. Hibbitts, Emanual A. Knouse
Jacob A. Lazarchik, Haley A. Leone, Kassidy L. Maline, Steven M. Marshall, Laura V. McGinnis
Kaelyn E. McKlveen, Veronica A. Moore, Bryce J. Pletcher, Timothy P. Reed, Christian T. Rockwell
Haylee G. Romanelli, Emily P. Smith, Ms. Crystle M. Stiffey, Casey B. Titus
LIGONIER
Mia M. Batis, Grant R. Dowden, Amanda J. Hakel, Quinton M. Mizgalski, Gracelyn M. Mohnkern
Ava M. Page, Benjamin W. Plowman
MOUNT PLEASANT
Denise L. Oplinger, Lucas J. Pieszak, Joshua D. Ponko, Tyler C. Sillaman, Maya N. Tuls
Stephen E. Wilkins, Ethan J. King, Andrew M. Michalsky, Justin T. Runkel, Caitlyn A. Slezak
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Gabriella E. Matey, Eden G. Plowman
NEW FLORENCE
Jessica Hogan
SALTSBURG
Ara M. Pennington
SEWARD
Sadie R. Cramer
STAHLSTOWN
Opel F. Bradley, Kathryn S. Nelson.
WCCC classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. WCCC operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.