Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, has announced its “deans’ list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA (quality-point average) for the spring 2023 semester.”
Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
LATROBE
Brittany F. Baltzer, Jack Beddick, Jennifer K. Buterbaugh,
Peter T. Butz, Kristen Cobrando, Kevin A. Dunn,
Kyilee M. Gazdag, Ashley A. Gottron, Morgan I. Greece,
Sarah K. Lazeski, Isaac A. Lehman, Carrie A. Lenz,
Nicholas J. Malizia, Gavyn M. Martin, Tate D. Obarto,
Hillary J. Olson, Shelby S. Robertson, Matthew D. Smith, Emily R. Frye.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Ian P. Wilhelm.
ACME
Ethan A. Donitzen, Jed M. Goss, Hunter R. Reese, Olivia L. Smith, Colton W. Zelmore.
BLAIRSVILLE
Katie P. Duckworth, Hannah M. Moyher, Joshua W. Ostach, Leslie C. Faidley.
DERRY
Delaney N. Hodgson, Ryan M. Cramer.
DONEGAL
John N. Chesla, Josey G. Stauffer.
GREENSBURG
Jacob D. Allison, Luke C. Belgiovane, Kaden P. Browe,
Ryan M. Campbell, Amber M. Duke, Blaine W. Dulkis,
Dylan Eikey, Zach N. Faris, Aubrey N. Glavan,
Katie L. Howell, Paige M. Kistler, Alex M. Krnosky,
Chaz T. Lankey, Julie A. Laskoski, Irene B. Lim,
Alexander J. Livingston, Naveed J. Mitchell, Maureen A. Mow,
Morgan J. Mull, Kaileigh M. Mulvihill, Jennifer S. Orr,
Alyssa N. Overly, Jacob R. Phillabaum, Anthony J. Poole,
Tejon C. Ray, Cody D. Reese, Austin N. Reott,
Giavanna V. Savona, Madison G. Shaffer, Lillyenne J. Shroyer,
Amanda M. Spaniel, Sheldon A. Thompson, Estella J. Thomson,
John-David Valasko, Lexi F. Vanorsdale, Alexander W. Colcombe, Mohamed Conde.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Madisyn B. Galley, Marguerite M. Keisling, Carson B. Kirshner,
Haley L. Nicholson, Kristen L. Ranker, Daenen S. Robertson,
Maya N. Tuls, Savanah G. Crampo, Seth D. Davenport, Staci L. Welsh.
LIGONIER
Amy M. Hoffman, Erin L. Kijanka, Carson D. Lentz,
Kaylan M. Ludvik, Tristan A. Miller, Kendall L. Schandel,
Jordan N. Smith, Nicole T. Smithley.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Derek A. Deforrest, Tonya M. Leonard, Morgan E. Schohn.
SALTSBURG
Jessica J. Harkins.
SEWARD
Kali A. Luker.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
