Westmoreland County Community College Monday announced the following students have been named to the president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the fall 2019 semester:
LATROBE
Ryan D. Aland, Luke A. Alexander, John D. Beard, Kim A. Burick, Candice M. Clemens
Elizabeth V. Diaz, Anthony M. Fannie, Elizabeth M. Haines, Sebastian J. Halford, Sydney L. Hoopes
Denise R Housel, Brianna J. Lofgren, Rory Q. Marquis, Calli R. Mattioli, Abby N. McCracken
Julie F. McKay, Theresa McKenzie, Crystal M. Pericho, Mary Ellen Raneri, Jodi L. Ritenour
Christopher J. Sandacz, Kevin M. Sarp, Travis R. Schmucker, Shannon L. Schubert, Cheryl A. Slezak
Angela M. Starkey, Mekenleigh A. White
ACME
Colt Fosbrink, Meghan I. Hirak
GREENSBURG
Joshua C. Alt, Isabella Arquillo, Kevin H. Bowen, Ryan S. Brautigam, Brandy N. Bruno
Melody M. Brunty, Kendra L. Cook, Lacey N. Esquino, Carol Y. Fischer, Jenna C. Gray
Victorian M. Haenel, Edward R. Herchko, Rachel A. Howard, Nicholas A. James, Julia D. Jumper
Olivia E. Jumper, Romaine A. Luhovey, Zoe E. Martin, Shaylla E. McEliece, Jessica A. Mehalick
Jack D. Merola-Lapson, Jessica L. Miller, Stephanie L. Miller, Hope A. Moninger, Alexis R. Morelli
Connor R. Nowicki, Sara F. Osselborn, Kaylee M. Overdorff, Alexandra L. Overly, Kaitlin M. Plavko
Jason M. Polahar, Sydney N. Pratt, Lexis V. Puskar-Hantz, Dani Kaye E. Reese, Mandi E. Reese
Kyle J. Renk, Jordan E. Rupert, Susan M. Sager, Marcie M. Sangaline, Mason J. Sarsfield
Jessica N. Scheibler, Heath A. Schwartz, Haley A. Soltis, Kaden M. Stitt, Jessica J. Strydom
Erin M. Sullenbarger, Savannah R. Treasure, Christina M. Walker, Qizhe Wang, Scott S. Womack Jr., Jennifer L. Yafchak
DERRY
Kathryn A. Eikenburg, Nicholas B. Weller
BLAIRSVILLE
Tyler J. Aaron, Mason P. Emanuel, Charlee A. Ferrenberg, Zachary W. Hartmann, Charles S. Small
LIGONIER
Katrina J. Kenyon, Mary Laughlin, Braden P. Myers, Kerri L. Sieminkewicz
LOYALHANNA
Sarah Jane P. Saffer
MOUNT PLEASANT
Abby’lee E. Dorogi, Laura E. Groft, Lauren R. King, Rylie M. Kuhns, Andrew P. Welch
Megan N. Cheek, Rebecca N. Niezgoda, Jessie D. Semarge, Sara C. Zufall
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Miranda K. Buchman Walker, Ciera E. Mercurio
NEW DERRY
Madison E. Downs, Amber M. Lenhart
SALTSBURG
Adam R. Deruelle, Melanie E. Dick
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
