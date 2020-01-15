Westmoreland County Community College Monday announced the following students have been named to the president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the fall 2019 semester:

LATROBE

Ryan D. Aland, Luke A. Alexander, John D. Beard, Kim A. Burick, Candice M. Clemens

Elizabeth V. Diaz, Anthony M. Fannie, Elizabeth M. Haines, Sebastian J. Halford, Sydney L. Hoopes

Denise R Housel, Brianna J. Lofgren, Rory Q. Marquis, Calli R. Mattioli, Abby N. McCracken

Julie F. McKay, Theresa McKenzie, Crystal M. Pericho, Mary Ellen Raneri, Jodi L. Ritenour

Christopher J. Sandacz, Kevin M. Sarp, Travis R. Schmucker, Shannon L. Schubert, Cheryl A. Slezak

Angela M. Starkey, Mekenleigh A. White

ACME

Colt Fosbrink, Meghan I. Hirak

GREENSBURG

Joshua C. Alt, Isabella Arquillo, Kevin H. Bowen, Ryan S. Brautigam, Brandy N. Bruno

Melody M. Brunty, Kendra L. Cook, Lacey N. Esquino, Carol Y. Fischer, Jenna C. Gray

Victorian M. Haenel, Edward R. Herchko, Rachel A. Howard, Nicholas A. James, Julia D. Jumper

Olivia E. Jumper, Romaine A. Luhovey, Zoe E. Martin, Shaylla E. McEliece, Jessica A. Mehalick

Jack D. Merola-Lapson, Jessica L. Miller, Stephanie L. Miller, Hope A. Moninger, Alexis R. Morelli

Connor R. Nowicki, Sara F. Osselborn, Kaylee M. Overdorff, Alexandra L. Overly, Kaitlin M. Plavko

Jason M. Polahar, Sydney N. Pratt, Lexis V. Puskar-Hantz, Dani Kaye E. Reese, Mandi E. Reese

Kyle J. Renk, Jordan E. Rupert, Susan M. Sager, Marcie M. Sangaline, Mason J. Sarsfield

Jessica N. Scheibler, Heath A. Schwartz, Haley A. Soltis, Kaden M. Stitt, Jessica J. Strydom

Erin M. Sullenbarger, Savannah R. Treasure, Christina M. Walker, Qizhe Wang, Scott S. Womack Jr., Jennifer L. Yafchak

DERRY

Kathryn A. Eikenburg, Nicholas B. Weller

BLAIRSVILLE

Tyler J. Aaron, Mason P. Emanuel, Charlee A. Ferrenberg, Zachary W. Hartmann, Charles S. Small

LIGONIER

Katrina J. Kenyon, Mary Laughlin, Braden P. Myers, Kerri L. Sieminkewicz

LOYALHANNA

Sarah Jane P. Saffer

MOUNT PLEASANT

Abby’lee E. Dorogi, Laura E. Groft, Lauren R. King, Rylie M. Kuhns, Andrew P. Welch

Megan N. Cheek, Rebecca N. Niezgoda, Jessie D. Semarge, Sara C. Zufall

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Miranda K. Buchman Walker, Ciera E. Mercurio

NEW DERRY

Madison E. Downs, Amber M. Lenhart

SALTSBURG

Adam R. Deruelle, Melanie E. Dick

Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.