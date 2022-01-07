Westmoreland County Community College Monday announced the names of students who made deans’ list for attaining a 3.5 to 3.99 QPA (quality-point average) for the fall 2021 semester.
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area met this standard:
LATROBE
Brooke M. Burk, Jennifer K. Buterbaugh, Hannah L. Ellenberger, Sydney J. Farraj, Kayla R. Fess
Alex M. Fleming, Clare E. Horner, Dawson T. Horner, Amanda M. Jones, Jessie M. Keslar
Carrie A. Lenz, Jennifer L. Loughner, Daniel J. Marinchak, Mackenzie M. Markle, Thomas A. McCartney
Laura V. McGinnis, Justine Rose R. Penar, Andrew C. Person, Bryce J. Pletcher, Benjamin S. Rafferty
Enzo J. Rodi, Haylee G. Romanelli, Abby R. Shaffer, Emily B. Smetak, Aidan N. Vigilante
Austin S. Wentzell, Jacob N. Zasowski.
ACME
Brittany N. Beal, Emma A. Gowton, Olivia L. Smith.
BLAIRSVILLE
Mackenna I. Emanuel, Megan A. Samples, Jacob T. Short.
BRADENVILLE
Breanna Ong, Sydnee N. Shrum.
CRABTREE
Aislinn L. Strobel.
DERRY
Nicole Enos, Kiley R. Latshaw, Kelly A. Patrick, Sara E. Yacobucci, Lara F. Zimmerman.
DONEGAL
Anthony I. Norcera.
GREENSBURG
Alexander N. Barber I, Jordan L. Beaken, Katelin G. Burwell, Ryan M. Campbell, Alexandra E. Christlieb
Briana S. Collier, Cole M. Congden, Anthony Dang, Julia F. Gerbec, Robert N. Gouldner
Kyra L. Haile, Nicole L. Janis, Roslyn E. John, Alexander R. Knapp, Eric M. Krnosky
Amanda L. Kubicek, Brenden S. Linebarger, Joshua E. List, Saralynne R. Liston, Haley E. Maines
Melissa E. Mazzei, Gregory A. Mertz, Nicole D. Olwell, Matthew G. Overdorff, Nico A. Painter
Kaitlin M. Plavko, Abigail M. Podolinski, Kamlyn J. Ponko, Anthony J. Poole, Michael Ridilla
Alexei L. Rosendale, Ethan S. Sandberg, Brianna R. Savko, Kyle A. Siefert, Dana J. Slezak
Breana R. Smith, Rachel K. Staples, Samantha J. Steele, Ms. Jennifer L. Vukovich, Mackenzie L. Wilhelm
Chloe E. Willochell, David E. Wiltrout.
LIGONIER
Mia M. Batis, George Golden, Molleigh Henderson, Gracelyn M. Mohnkern, Alexander T. Painter
Peter K. Roadman, Anna E. Walker, Matyson M. Will.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Natalie L. Anthony, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Amie E. Helman, Shelly M. McKenzie, Melissa J. Mummert
Haley L. Nicholson, James E. Nicolette III, Hailey M. Pletcher, Andrew J. Pyda, Daenen S. Robertson
Tyler C. Sillaman, Fern L. Smith, Anthony D. Williams, Nicholas T. Yurechko, Krista M. Loughner
Rebecca N. Niezgoda, Jessica L. Rosensteel, Sara A. Williams.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Levi E. Eaglehouse, Haley M. Fink.
NEW FLORENCE
Eliza Huston, Mattea E. Short.
SALTSBURG
Macey K. Bates, Andrew M. Deren, Krysta M. Hoover, Brittney L. Weaver.
SEWARD
Colby D. Vavrek.
SLICKVILLE
Rachel E. Biem, Ashley N. Mickey.
WHITNEY
Jacquelyn G. Van Horn.
YOUNGSTOWN
Zoey N. Bier.
Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
