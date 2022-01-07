Westmoreland County Community College Monday announced the names of students who made deans’ list for attaining a 3.5 to 3.99 QPA (quality-point average) for the fall 2021 semester.

The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area met this standard:

LATROBE

Brooke M. Burk, Jennifer K. Buterbaugh, Hannah L. Ellenberger, Sydney J. Farraj, Kayla R. Fess

Alex M. Fleming, Clare E. Horner, Dawson T. Horner, Amanda M. Jones, Jessie M. Keslar

Carrie A. Lenz, Jennifer L. Loughner, Daniel J. Marinchak, Mackenzie M. Markle, Thomas A. McCartney

Laura V. McGinnis, Justine Rose R. Penar, Andrew C. Person, Bryce J. Pletcher, Benjamin S. Rafferty

Enzo J. Rodi, Haylee G. Romanelli, Abby R. Shaffer, Emily B. Smetak, Aidan N. Vigilante

Austin S. Wentzell, Jacob N. Zasowski.

ACME

Brittany N. Beal, Emma A. Gowton, Olivia L. Smith.

BLAIRSVILLE

Mackenna I. Emanuel, Megan A. Samples, Jacob T. Short.

BRADENVILLE

Breanna Ong, Sydnee N. Shrum.

CRABTREE

Aislinn L. Strobel.

DERRY

Nicole Enos, Kiley R. Latshaw, Kelly A. Patrick, Sara E. Yacobucci, Lara F. Zimmerman.

DONEGAL

Anthony I. Norcera.

GREENSBURG

Alexander N. Barber I, Jordan L. Beaken, Katelin G. Burwell, Ryan M. Campbell, Alexandra E. Christlieb

Briana S. Collier, Cole M. Congden, Anthony Dang, Julia F. Gerbec, Robert N. Gouldner

Kyra L. Haile, Nicole L. Janis, Roslyn E. John, Alexander R. Knapp, Eric M. Krnosky

Amanda L. Kubicek, Brenden S. Linebarger, Joshua E. List, Saralynne R. Liston, Haley E. Maines

Melissa E. Mazzei, Gregory A. Mertz, Nicole D. Olwell, Matthew G. Overdorff, Nico A. Painter

Kaitlin M. Plavko, Abigail M. Podolinski, Kamlyn J. Ponko, Anthony J. Poole, Michael Ridilla

Alexei L. Rosendale, Ethan S. Sandberg, Brianna R. Savko, Kyle A. Siefert, Dana J. Slezak

Breana R. Smith, Rachel K. Staples, Samantha J. Steele, Ms. Jennifer L. Vukovich, Mackenzie L. Wilhelm

Chloe E. Willochell, David E. Wiltrout.

LIGONIER

Mia M. Batis, George Golden, Molleigh Henderson, Gracelyn M. Mohnkern, Alexander T. Painter

Peter K. Roadman, Anna E. Walker, Matyson M. Will.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Natalie L. Anthony, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Amie E. Helman, Shelly M. McKenzie, Melissa J. Mummert

Haley L. Nicholson, James E. Nicolette III, Hailey M. Pletcher, Andrew J. Pyda, Daenen S. Robertson

Tyler C. Sillaman, Fern L. Smith, Anthony D. Williams, Nicholas T. Yurechko, Krista M. Loughner

Rebecca N. Niezgoda, Jessica L. Rosensteel, Sara A. Williams.

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Levi E. Eaglehouse, Haley M. Fink.

NEW FLORENCE

Eliza Huston, Mattea E. Short.

SALTSBURG

Macey K. Bates, Andrew M. Deren, Krysta M. Hoover, Brittney L. Weaver.

SEWARD

Colby D. Vavrek.

SLICKVILLE

Rachel E. Biem, Ashley N. Mickey.

WHITNEY

Jacquelyn G. Van Horn.

YOUNGSTOWN

Zoey N. Bier.

Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

Visit www.westmoreland.edu.

