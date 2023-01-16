Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus, announced the students who have been named to the WCCC fall dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the fall 2022 semester.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are as follows:
LATROBE
Sarah Bergamasco, Colton J. Caruso, Micah N. Conroy, Jeanna Degrandis, Joy E. Dwyer, Alyssa M. Evanichko, Emily R. Frye, Kyilee M. Gazdag, Morgan I. Greece, Justin A. Halicke,
Courtney M. Hixson, Trevor C. Kerr, Alyssa F. Lear, Isaac A. Lehman, Anna R. Margita, Veronica A. Moore, Autumn K. Pavlik, Jennae R. Popelas, Fawn H. Schrick, Emily P. Smith, Scarlett O. Solo, Emily A. Trimpey.
ACME
Elizabeth M. Caglia, Emma A. Gowton, Hunter R. Reese, Colton W. Zelmore.
BLAIRSVILLE
Jared W. Blystone, Caleb R. Cowan, Brittany G. Gouger, Madison M. Kennedy-Citeroni.
CRABTREE
Lindsay M. Cronin, Aislinn L. Strobel.
DERRY
Thomas P. Joyner Jr., Matthew A. Rhoades.
GREENSBURG
Joshua G. Adams, Autumn E. Albert, Jacob D. Allison, Mackenzie L. Anglin, Katrina L. Bauer, Simon A. Bouille, Conner M. Brennan, Michaela G. Bucci, Katelin G. Burwell, Catherine J. Casale,
Alexandra E. Christlieb, Erin M. Corder, Katie R. Corsaro, Cayla F. Cosner, Anthony Dang, Anthony W. Deni, Garrett E. Dulkis, Morgan L. Ferguson, Rene Ferreira, Justin E. Fillmore,
Janna D. Fischli, Jazmine P. Frost, Magdalena R. Gish, Aubrey N. Glavan, Olivia K. Harden, Emmaline R. Harry, Michelle L. Horvath, Colton A. Isler, Aspen N. Jobe, Simeon M. Jones,
Daniela Kendra, Eric J. Kim, Emma J. Knowles, Eric M. Krnosky, Kendra N. Lester, Aidan J. Lukart, Zoey M. Mapstone, John J. McBride, Hunter K. Miller, Naveed J. Mitchell,
Brittany L. Monroe, Alyssa N. Overly, Nico A. Painter, Jacob R. Phillabaum, Kaitlin M. Plavko, Jason M. Polahar, Katie M. Purnell, Tejon C. Ray, Mandi E. Reese, Lauren M. Renko,
Anna A. Ruggieri, Michael J. Ruschak, Madison G. Shaffer, Olga Shamatava, Isaiah M. Sinclair, Morgan L. Starr, Samantha J. Steele, Sheldon A. Thompson, Estella J. Thomson,
Adam P. Towsley, Ryan C. Vottero, Luke D. Wallace, Shelly G. Weightman, Joy A. Yoder, Morgana F. Zedek, Roseann Zepeda.
LIGONIER
Ava Adams, Lucy L. Anthony, Mia M. Batis, Emma L. Burns, Lindsay N. Kenyon, Noah R. Lawson, Carson D. Lentz, Abigail G. Mack, Lauren E. Markle, Gavin M. McMullen, Gracelyn M. Mohnkern, Ava M. Page, Alexander T. Painter, Kaitlyn S. Robbins.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Brooke G. Eutsey, Katlynn M. Golkosky, Marissa R. Hribal, Carson B. Kirshner, Haley L. Nicholson, Andrew J. Pyda, Daenen S. Robertson, Noah J. Anthony, Ms. Victoria A. DeMarco, Ethan J. King, Jesslyn R. Skinner.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Sara B. Speal
NEW FLORENCE
Allyson R. Selfridge
PLEASANT UNITY
Lindsey N. Crawford.
SALTSBURG
Kleo H. Curry, Jordyn D. Williams.
STAHLSTOWN
Anna Babilya.
TORRANCE
Micah A. Fantaske.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department.
The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.