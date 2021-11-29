Westmoreland County Community College graduates 13 police academy cadets

Westmoreland County Community College celebrated the graduation of 13 police academy cadets from its Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy during a ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The graduates from Class 56 included Nicco Alessandro of North Huntingdon Township; Marko Bakovic of Stockholm, New Jersey; Keith Chalmers of North Huntingdon Township; Noah Elder of Port Vue; Stefano Faiello of Glassport; Seth Haggerty of Connellsville; Jenna Kerr of Pittsburgh; Alexander Lydic of Greensburg; Ronald Penn of Pittston; Anthony Regopoulos of Williamsport; Robert Ruzewski of Somerset; Cole Stinebiser of Irwin, and Mattie White of Greensburg.
Stinebiser earned special recognition for receiving the Academic Excellence and Driving Proficiency awards. The Firearms Proficiency award went to Penn and the President’s Leadership Award went to Alessandro.
The Westmoreland County Community College Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy offers both a part-time and full-time academy. The 930-hour program trains students to become police officers in Pennsylvania cities, boroughs and townships. Cadets also become Emergency First Responders and certified in CPR, Incident Command, the National Incident Management System and tactical skills. Westmoreland’s Police Academy is taught by professional instructors including working officers, investigators and leaders from throughout the southwestern Pennsylvania region. All are certified in their expertise by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission.
Westmoreland County Community College is recruiting applicants for the 2022 Part-time Municipal Police Academy, which starts Feb. 5 and for the Full-time Municipal Police Academy beginning June 4.
To learn more, visit www.westmoreland.edu/policeacademy or call 724-925-4112.
Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
