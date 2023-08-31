YOUNGWOOD — Westmoreland County Community College fall continuing education classes start in September with a fresh lineup of offerings in several popular series.
• The fall schedule features four sessions in Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) classes to help licensees educate new hires, current employees and themselves in legal and responsible alcohol service. The classes are designed to be a preparation for taking the RAMP certification exam. Classes will be conducted 9 to 11 a.m. four Saturdays, Sept. 9, Oct. 21, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9 at the Youngwood campus.
• A new Follow the Spirits/Spirit Education series will offer an extensive look at specific types of spirits, including tequila, rum, vodka and bourbon. Samplings will be smaller than other alcohol-related courses due to the types of spirits being explored. Classes will run Sept. 27 through Dec. 20 at the Youngwood campus.
• The Wines from Around the World series returns featuring 22 new classes with start dates ranging from Sept. 5 through Dec. 19. In addition to the Youngwood campus, these classes will be offered at the Westmoreland-Latrobe and Westmoreland-Murrysville locations.
Participants for the spirits and wine series must be 21 to attend.
• Hosted by Westmoreland’s Culinary Arts certified chefs Cindy Komarinski, Scott Schmucker, William Racin and Hunter Kalp, two evenings are scheduled for Wine, Dine and a Fine Time. These classes feature fine dining, cooking demonstrations, wine education and will explore the culture, cuisine and dining customs of two regions. To be held Fridays from 6 to 9:30 p.m., the Sept. 22 session will feature Spain, while the Nov. 17 class will highlight Italy.
• Additionally, the fall schedule includes classes for business and professional development, industry, computers, health care and emergency services, personal enrichment and public safety.
View the complete schedule or register at westmoreland.edu/coned.
Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department.
The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
