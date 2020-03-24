Following Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that nonessential businesses close for at least 14 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson announced all courses will be conducted online through the end of the semester and employees will work remotely for at least the next two weeks.
All Westminster classes moved to online delivery beginning Thursday, March 19, and residential students have been instructed to move to their permanent residences for the remainder of the semester.
Most college employees are working remotely for at least the next two weeks starting Wednesday, March 18. Only those whose work is deemed essential for maintaining services for the few remaining residential students will be asked to work on campus during this period.
All public events scheduled on campus through April 30 have been canceled or will be postponed.
Online course registration for summer and fall terms and room reservations for the 2020-21 academic year will continue as originally scheduled.
Graduating seniors who are residential students will receive a pro rata refund of room and board charges at the end of the term, and all other residential students will be granted a pro rata refund as a credit toward the 2020-21 academic year, according to Richardson.
Additionally, understanding that students and their families may experience financial stress from the impact of COVID-19, students with unpaid account balances will not be prevented from registering for fall 2020 courses because of financial holds on their accounts.
