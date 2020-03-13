In a proactive measure to maintain the health and safety of the Westminster campus community in response to coronavirus concerns, Westminster College has extended its Spring Break and will move to a temporary online learning format, the New Wilmington campus announced Wednesday afternoon.
Effective immediately, the college’s spring break — currently in progress — has been extended through Wednesday, March 18. Beginning Thursday, March 19, all classes will be held online “until at least April 3.”
“While no cases of COVID-19 have been identified on Westminster’s campus, the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our highest priority,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “Our campus task force members will continue to monitor this situation closely in the coming days.”
During the spring break extension, faculty will prepare online instruction for the coming weeks and students may briefly return to campus to retrieve books and other materials necessary to complete their academic coursework.
“Students are urged to remain at their permanent homes and to follow CDC guidelines for hand washing and social distancing,” said Richardson.
“Spring student athletes, nursing students, student teachers and those who cannot return home may petition for permission to live on campus, but they will be asked to confine themselves to campus as much as possible.”
Further announcements will be posted on the college website and social media.
