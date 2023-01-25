Westmoreland County Community College is offering spring Continuing Education classes for participants to learn a new skill or find a new hobby starting in February.
The spring lineup features new classes for foodies including Wine, Dine and a Fine Time 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Youngwood campus.
Taught by Westmoreland culinary faculty chefs Scott Schmucker, Cindy Komarinski and William Racin along with Jill Kummer, wine educator, the class features cooking demonstrations and hands-on learning plus wine education and dining etiquette. The menu includes fresh oysters, seafood bisque, filet mignon, warm chocolate soufflé and three wine tastings.
The registration deadline for Wine, Dine and a Fine Time is Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The food and beverages category also features the popular series Wines from Around the World with new selections starting in February that include Wines to Share with Your Sweetie, and Sweet and Sticky Dessert Wines. Several other new classes will be offered from March through May.
For those who prefer something other than wines, the Improve Your Beer IQ series includes classes on Pilsners, Ales and Stouts; Demystifying Ales, and Summer’s Brews - Those Marvelous Shandys, which will be offered in March, April and May.
In addition to food and beverages classes, the spring schedule includes classes for business and professional development, industry, computers, health care and emergency services, personal enrichment and public safety.
View the complete schedule or register at westmoreland.edu/coned.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. WCCC is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
For more information, visit www.westmoreland.edu.
