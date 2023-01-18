Westmoreland County Community College is accepting nominations through Feb. 3 for its Distinguished Alumnus Award and Aspiring Alumnus Leadership Award, the Youngwood campus announced.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award “recognizes and honors Westmoreland alumni who have distinguished themselves through professional accomplishments, significant community-based service, and support or service to the college.”
Prospective recipients “must have earned an associate degree, diploma or certificate from Westmoreland or have completed at least 30 credit hours at Westmoreland. The award is a one-time honor and previous recipients are ineligible.”
To qualify for the Aspiring Alumnus Leadership Award, nominees “must be a current Westmoreland student with a cumulative GPA greater than 2.5, expect to earn a college credential in May 2023, show success in the classroom and exhibit leadership qualities through active involvement at Westmoreland and/or in their communities.”
The awards will be presented during the Westmoreland commencement ceremony Friday, May 12.
Self-nominations by qualified Westmoreland alumni will be accepted. Nominations can be submitted at www.westmoreland.edu/nominate or questions may be submitted by emailing yandrickc@westmoreland.edu.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department.
The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. WCCC is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.