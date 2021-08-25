Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, this week released its president’s list for summer 2021.
The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area who are among those who attained a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the summer 2021 semester are:
LATROBE
Nicole M. Irvin, Lori A. Ostroski
Elissa J. Pantalone, Chloe E. Pohland
Emily A. Trimpey
BLAIRSVILLE
Melinda J. McCoy, Darla L. Short
DERRY
Dominic J. Deluca, Canice A. Lighthall
Haley D. Smolleck
GREENSBURG
Amy Biller, Frederick W. Block
Tess R. Dinsmore, Michelle A. Etling
Sarah M. Golden, Carolyn Jerz
Peter D. Jerz, Scott C. Marker Jr.
Bobbi J. McVay, Mary Pickford
Lauren J. Ritenour, Mia A. Ross
Jennifer M. Smith, Luke S. Smith
Alexis M. Zahorchak
ACME
Pauline A. Goldinger
LIGONIER
Ava Adams, Madison L. Griffin
Faith A. McDowell, Sara Package
Abigail J. Painter, Wade R. Rashilla
Benjamin F. Russell
MOUNT PLEASANT
Jacqueline K. Michael, Denise L. Oplinger
Mark R. Sosko, Jessica L. Rosensteel
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Scott A. Montgomery
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. WCCC is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area qualifiers for WCCC dean’s list (3.5 to 3.99 QPA) will be published as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.