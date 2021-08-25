Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, this week released its president’s list for summer 2021.

The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area who are among those who attained a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the summer 2021 semester are:

LATROBE

Nicole M. Irvin, Lori A. Ostroski

Elissa J. Pantalone, Chloe E. Pohland

Emily A. Trimpey

BLAIRSVILLE

Melinda J. McCoy, Darla L. Short

DERRY

Dominic J. Deluca, Canice A. Lighthall

Haley D. Smolleck

GREENSBURG

Amy Biller, Frederick W. Block

Tess R. Dinsmore, Michelle A. Etling

Sarah M. Golden, Carolyn Jerz

Peter D. Jerz, Scott C. Marker Jr.

Bobbi J. McVay, Mary Pickford

Lauren J. Ritenour, Mia A. Ross

Jennifer M. Smith, Luke S. Smith

Alexis M. Zahorchak

ACME

Pauline A. Goldinger

LIGONIER

Ava Adams, Madison L. Griffin

Faith A. McDowell, Sara Package

Abigail J. Painter, Wade R. Rashilla

Benjamin F. Russell

MOUNT PLEASANT

Jacqueline K. Michael, Denise L. Oplinger

Mark R. Sosko, Jessica L. Rosensteel

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Scott A. Montgomery

Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. WCCC is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Area qualifiers for WCCC dean’s list (3.5 to 3.99 QPA) will be published as soon as possible.

