Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, Monday released its president’s list for fall 2021 semester, requiring a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average).
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
BLAIRSVILLE
Katie P. Duckworth, Mason P. Emanuel, Madaline Johnston, Marley L. Smartnick, Savanna R. Zerfoss.
BOLIVAR
Breana P. Deemer.
DERRY
Allison N. Baum, Thomas P. Joyner Jr.
GREENSBURG
Jacob D. Allison, Katrina L. Bauer, Autumn M. Beasley, Lucas W. Bekar, Suzana Bergman
Frederick W. Block, Elizabeth V. Braman, Katie R. Corsaro, Megan D. Craig, Brandon C. Esquino
Carol Y. Fischer, John T. Gennaro, Margaret E. Gettemy, Brittany N. Griffin, Madelyn R. Grimmer
Matthew Hogan, Katie L. Howell, Cameron W. Johnson, Miles C. Johnston, Daniela Kendra
Eric J. Kim, Joshua R. Knupp, Zachary W. Kubas, Mason T. Kuntz, Zachary M. Lynch
Brooke E. Martin, Jessica A. Mickey, Amy B. Moody, Colten D. Moore, Maureen A. Mow
Morgan J. Mull I, Kaileigh M. Mulvihill, Peace Namboote, Grace E. Osmolinski, Salvatore D. Pomponi
Lauren M. Renko, Rudy E. Rhodes, Marcie M. Sangaline, Ashley L. Sanner, Jarrett M. Seaman
Sukhman Singh, Jennifer M. Smith, Matthew J. St. Onge, Estella J. Thomson, Matthew J. Troiani
Ms. Heather N. Walton, Brielle K. Webb, Shawn T. Wilson, John P. Zuccher.
LATROBE
Brayden J. Ansell, Melissa C Batsa, Sarah Bergamasco, Amber D. Brant, Leslie Y. Brasile
Brendan J. Callahan, Nathaniel F. Cochran, Micah N. Conroy, Jeanna Degrandis, Karen J. Dopico
Matthew P. Edsall, Justin A. Halicke, Abigail S. Henry, Emily N. Jordan, Sarah K. Lazeski
Craig A Lechner, Candice R. Leonard, Nicholas J. Malizia, Aidan R. Mills, Ron S. Moore
Veronica A. Moore, Hannah L. Schell, Abbey M. Sherback, Jacquelyn A. Sowerbrower, Elizabeth R. Stape
Ruth A. Stolitca, Emily A. Trimpey, Deidra Woodward.
LIGONIER
Heather L. Dundas, Michael Knupp, Ava M. Page, Maverick A. Vaniel.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Katlynn M. Golkosky, Emma R. Hodge, Jacqueline K. Michael, Denise L. Oplinger, Jake L. Polcha
Joshua D. Ponko, Dakota M. Wentzell, Destiny M. Whetsel, Victoria A. DeMarco, Hunter G. Kalp
Ethan J. King, Beth A. Misselli, Justin T. Runkel, Bijan T. Shamsi, Caitlyn A. Slezak.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Hannah Lambrecht, Gina N. Slivinsky.
NEW DERRY
Madison E. Downs.
NEW FLORENCE
Kaelyn I. Adams, Megan E. Markowsky, Kara L. Muir.
SEWARD
Sadie R. Cramer.
STAHLSTOWN
Anna Babilya, Opel F. Bradley, Jessica R. Shawley.
Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
(WCCC dean's list qualifiers (3.50 to 3.99 QPA) from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area will be published as soon as possible.)
