Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood,  Monday released its president’s list for fall 2021 semester, requiring a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average).

Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are: 

BLAIRSVILLE

Katie P. Duckworth, Mason P. Emanuel, Madaline Johnston, Marley L. Smartnick, Savanna R. Zerfoss.

BOLIVAR

Breana P. Deemer.

DERRY

Allison N. Baum, Thomas P. Joyner Jr.

GREENSBURG

Jacob D. Allison, Katrina L. Bauer, Autumn M. Beasley, Lucas W. Bekar, Suzana Bergman

Frederick W. Block, Elizabeth V. Braman, Katie R. Corsaro, Megan D. Craig, Brandon C. Esquino

Carol Y. Fischer, John T. Gennaro, Margaret E. Gettemy, Brittany N. Griffin, Madelyn R. Grimmer

Matthew Hogan, Katie L. Howell, Cameron W. Johnson, Miles C. Johnston, Daniela Kendra

Eric J. Kim, Joshua R. Knupp, Zachary W. Kubas, Mason T. Kuntz, Zachary M. Lynch

Brooke E. Martin, Jessica A. Mickey, Amy B. Moody, Colten D. Moore, Maureen A. Mow

Morgan J. Mull I, Kaileigh M. Mulvihill, Peace Namboote, Grace E. Osmolinski, Salvatore D. Pomponi

Lauren M. Renko, Rudy E. Rhodes, Marcie M. Sangaline, Ashley L. Sanner, Jarrett M. Seaman

Sukhman Singh, Jennifer M. Smith, Matthew J. St. Onge, Estella J. Thomson, Matthew J. Troiani

Ms. Heather N. Walton, Brielle K. Webb, Shawn T. Wilson, John P. Zuccher.

LATROBE

Brayden J. Ansell, Melissa C Batsa, Sarah Bergamasco, Amber D. Brant, Leslie Y. Brasile

Brendan J. Callahan, Nathaniel F. Cochran, Micah N. Conroy, Jeanna Degrandis, Karen J. Dopico

Matthew P. Edsall, Justin A. Halicke, Abigail S. Henry, Emily N. Jordan, Sarah K. Lazeski

Craig A Lechner, Candice R. Leonard, Nicholas J. Malizia, Aidan R. Mills, Ron S. Moore

Veronica A. Moore, Hannah L. Schell, Abbey M. Sherback, Jacquelyn A. Sowerbrower, Elizabeth R. Stape

Ruth A. Stolitca, Emily A. Trimpey, Deidra Woodward.

LIGONIER

Heather L. Dundas, Michael Knupp, Ava M. Page, Maverick A. Vaniel.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Katlynn M. Golkosky, Emma R. Hodge, Jacqueline K. Michael, Denise L. Oplinger, Jake L. Polcha

Joshua D. Ponko, Dakota M. Wentzell, Destiny M. Whetsel, Victoria A. DeMarco, Hunter G. Kalp

Ethan J. King, Beth A. Misselli, Justin T. Runkel, Bijan T. Shamsi, Caitlyn A. Slezak.

NEW ALEXANDRIA

Hannah Lambrecht, Gina N. Slivinsky.

NEW DERRY

Madison E. Downs.

NEW FLORENCE

Kaelyn I. Adams, Megan E. Markowsky, Kara L. Muir.

SEWARD

Sadie R. Cramer.

STAHLSTOWN

Anna Babilya, Opel F. Bradley, Jessica R. Shawley.

Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.

(WCCC dean's list qualifiers (3.50 to 3.99 QPA) from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area will be published as soon as possible.)

