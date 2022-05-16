Westmoreland County Community College is conducting registration for summer credit classes that will be offered in four sessions with the first beginning Monday, May 23.
The 10-week session and the first five-week session start May 23, the eight-week session starts June 6 and the second five-week session begins June 27.
Classes are open to current and new students, including those who attend other colleges and universities. Each summer, hundreds of students from other colleges attend Westmoreland and transfer their credits to the bachelor’s degree programs at their home schools. These students typically enroll to lighten their fall credit load, to concentrate on tough courses or to complete their degree sooner.
High school juniors and seniors, with recommendation from their guidance counselors or principals, are also eligible to take courses at Westmoreland and earn college credit.
Classes will be offered in several formats including:
• On-ground — classes are taught in-person at the Youngwood campus, Westmoreland-Advanced Technology Center (near Mount Pleasant), Westmoreland-Latrobe, Westmoreland-Murrysville, Westmoreland-New Kensington, Westmoreland-Fayette County (Uniontown) and Westmoreland-Indiana County (Indiana).
• Remote – classes are taught at specific times via web conferencing and students can interact with instructors and classmates
• Blended remote – classes are a mix of remote and traditional online
• Traditional online – classes are online and allow students to learn on their own schedules
Students can easily apply online at westmoreland.edu/apply.
For a complete schedule of summer classes, visit westmoreland.edu/summer.
