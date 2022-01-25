Westmoreland County Community College is accepting registrations for spring credit classes with a 12-week session starting Jan. 31 and an eight-week session beginning March 9.
Enrollment is open to new and returning students as well as high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors can earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The spring schedule features courses for career preparation and liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities.
Classroom-based, online and remote courses are scheduled.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes.
The spring schedule can be viewed at www.westmoreland.edu/spring.
To apply, visit www.westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
