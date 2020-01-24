Westmoreland County Community College and the American Culinary Federation (ACF) Laurel Highlands Chapter hosted an Olympic Culinary Preview Party Saturday, Jan. 18, at the college’s Youngwood campus.
Members of the Culinary Regional Team USA previewed their competition table display that they will create when competing in the 2020 Internationale Kochkunst Austellung (IKA), also known as the “Culinary Olympics,” in Stuttgart, Germany.
Guests had the opportunity to meet members 2020 Culinary Regional Team USA, including Robert Marilla, CEC, AAC, team captain; Stephen Bush, CEC, team chef; Joe Peroney, team chef and Westmoreland County Community College alumnus; Eric Yeager, CEC, team chef; Susan Notter, CEPC, pastry chef; Carla Skornik, CEC, sous chef; Liam McCall, apprentice, and Raimund Hofmeister, CMC, AAC, coach.
Also in attendance were past members of Culinary Team USA who include Westmoreland alumni Richard Rosendale, CMC; Keith Coughenour, CEC, AAC, and Shawn Culp, CEC, FMP, who together won gold, silver and bronze medals in national and international competitions.
The event featured interactive food stations provided by Westmoreland’s School of Culinary Arts/Hospitality and Western Pennsylvania Culinary Arts and Baking/Pastry programs.
Schools featured during the event included American Academy of Culinary Arts at Pittsburgh Technical College, Community College of Allegheny County, Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, Fayette County Technical Institute, Greene County Career and Technology Center, Somerset County Technology Center, Manchester Bidwell Training Center, and the Westmoreland County Community College School of Culinary Arts/Hospitality.
The ACF Culinary Team USA represents the United States on the global stage showcasing American chefs, cuisine and products to the world. In 2016, the national team ranked fourth in the world overall and won three gold medals in the 24th Culinary Olympics in Erfurt, Germany. Two of the ACF Culinary USA teams — national and youth — finished in the top 10, while the military team won four gold medals and two bronze medals, “proving American cuisine is among the best in the world.”
“This event gives us a wonderful opportunity to showcase the current Regional Culinary Team USA as well as our outstanding alumni who have represented Culinary Team USA in past years,” said Dr. Cindy Komarinski, Westmoreland professor/School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality.
