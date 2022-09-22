Westmoreland County Community College is offering a variety of continuing education classes for learners of all ages starting in September, the Youngwood campus announced Tuesday.
For children ages 3-6 (along with a parent/guardian), the college is offering a new Preschool Series featuring three different themed classes that will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Youngwood campus.
An End of Summer Beach Party kicks off the series Sept. 26 where youngsters will learn about the ocean and have some fun in the sand.
A Halloween Party scheduled for Oct. 24 will focus on fall harvest time as they collect leaves for art projects.
“As a community college, we are always looking for opportunities to expand offerings that serve all residents of Westmoreland County, which includes families,” said Ashlea Lee, Westmoreland Admissions coordinator.
The series will wrap up with Community Helpers Nov. 21 where children will learn what it means to be a good friend to others. Pennsylvania State Tpr. Aaron Allen and Certified Paramedic/Firefighter Robert Paterson will talk about what they do to help others in our community and give students the chance to have a hands-on experience with equipment.
“We want to inspire curiosity and excitement for learning with classes for children ages 3-6. These classes will help to build language, and social and motor skills while having fun with their peers and enjoying a snack,” said Lee. “Our goal is to create lifelong learners in our community by offering classes and camps for children of all ages.”
In addition to the Preschool Series, the continuing education schedule features classes covering topics in professional development, computers, health care and emergency services, public safety and personal enrichment.
Visit westmoreland.edu/coned for the complete schedule of classes or call 724-925-4000.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. WCCC is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.