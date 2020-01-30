The following students from the Bulletin coverage area have been named to the dean’s list at Waynesburg University for the fall 2019 term, the Waynesburg campus reported Tuesday afternoon:
Eve M. O’Sullivan, freshman nursing major from Ligonier (Greater Latrobe Senior High School)
Mallory D. Miller, freshman early childhood/special education major from Ligonier (Ligonier Valley High School)
Gabrielle M. Beaken, senior criminal justice administration major from Greensburg (Hempfield Township) (Hempfield Area High School)
Jamie A. Burda, freshman nursing major from Greensburg (Greensburg Salem High School)
The dean’s list honor at Waynesburg University recognizes students for “outstanding academic achievement during the previous semester. Honorees must be classified as undergraduate students, be enrolled full time with a load of 12 hours or more in graded courses, and must achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4-point scale.”
Founded in 1849, the Greene County university is “one of only 22 Bonner Scholar schools in the country, offering local, regional and international opportunities to touch the lives of others through service.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification purposes.
