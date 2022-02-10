VOICES, Pitt-Greensburg’s reading series celebrating the beauty and diversity of America’s literary landscape, will bring together authors Kayleb Rae Candrilli and Leah Hampton with student writers from the Pitt-Greensburg’s Creative & Professional Writing Program for its second reading of the 2021-22 season.
The event, slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, is free and open to the public via Zoom, but advance registration is required.
Register at https://bit.ly/upg-feb22-voices. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event.
Candrilli is the recipient of a Whiting Award and of a fellowship from the National Endowment of the Arts. They are the author of “Water I Won’t Touch” (Copper Canyon, 2021), “All the Gay Saints” (Saturnalia 2020) and “What Runs Over” (YesYes Books, 2017).
“What Runs Over” won the 2016 Pamet River Prize and was a 2017 Lambda Literary finalist for Transgender Poetry and a finalist for the 2018 American Book Fest’s best book award in LGBTQ nonfiction. “All the Gay Saints” was the winner of the 2018 Saturnalia Book Prize, selected by Natalie Diaz. They are published or forthcoming in POETRY, The American Poetry Review, Ploughshares, Academy of American Poets, TriQuarterly, Puerto del Sol, Bettering American Poetry, The Boston Review and others.
Candrilli has served as the nonfiction editor of the Black Warrior Review and as a feature editor for NANO Fiction. They served as assistant poetry editor for Boaat Press from 2017 to 2018.
In 2015, Candrilli was a Lambda Literary Emerging Fellow in Nonfiction, and again in 2017 as a fellow in poetry. Candrilli is a Best of the Net winner and has been nominated for Pushcart Prizes (in prose and poetry) and for Best New Poets.
They were also a 2017 recipient of a Leeway Art and Change Grant.
Hampton writes about Appalachia, corpses, eco-anxiety, and smart women. She currently serves as the Environmental Humanities Fellow in Residence at the University of Idaho.
A graduate of the Michener Center for Writers, Hampton has been awarded multiple prizes and fellowships, including the University of Texas at Austin’s Keene Prize for Literature and the Phillip Roth residency at the Stadler Center for Poetry. Her work has appeared in Ecotone, Guernica, McSweeneys, Electric Literature, storySouth, LitHub, and many other publications. She lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
At Pitt-Greensburg, Lori Jakiela, professor of English and director of the Creative and Professional Writing Program, and Dave Newman, visiting teaching-writer, co-direct the VOICES series.
Building on the campus’ long-running Written/Spoken Series, VOICES showcases Pitt-Greensburg’s focus on experiential learning by bringing together undergraduate student-writers with award-winning authors. UPG writing majors will join Hampton and Candrilli for this month’s reading.
The VOICES readings are funded in part the Pitt-Greensburg Office of Student Life, the Academic Village and the Office of Academic Affairs.
Questions? Visit http://greensburg.pitt.edu or contact Jakiela @ loj@pitt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.