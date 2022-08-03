About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison May 13 and 14, including a student from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area, the Madison campus announced Tuesday.
Hunter Bartolo of Greensburg graduated from the UW-Madison College of Letters and Science with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer sciences.
There were two live ceremonies: one at the Kohl Center May 13 for doctoral, MFA and medical students, and one at Camp Randall May 14 for undergraduate, law and master’s students.
Commencement speaker was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who encouraged students to take risks. “If you stay comfortable — if you stay in your comfort zone, sticking to what you know — then you are making a bet,” she said. “You are betting that your life, and the world, will stay the same. And let me tell you, you will lose that bet every time.”
It was the last Badger commencement for Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “In my nine years leading this great university, some of my most memorable moments have been with our students,” Blank told graduates. “You have inspired — and occasionally challenged me — with your passion, enthusiasm and curiosity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.