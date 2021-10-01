The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is ready to welcome alumni, students, faculty and staff to the Hempfield Township campus this weekend for its annual Blue & Gold Celebration: Homecoming 2021.
In particular, nearly 20% of the graduating Class of 2020 will be returning to participate in a special commencement celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2. The alumni, who each were able to invite four guests, will gather in Chambers Hall Gymnasium at 10:30 a.m. for the ceremonial presentation of honor cords and diploma covers, as well as the opportunity to have photos taken in their caps and gowns on campus.
“We are very excited to celebrate with our 2020 graduates in a traditional commencement ceremony,” said Robert G. Gregerson, Ph.D., president of Pitt-Greensburg. “These students had their final year of college abruptly disrupted by the emerging COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020. Now that we are able, we are so pleased to give them the opportunity to experience in person the culmination of a college education — a commencement that celebrates their accomplishments at Pitt-Greensburg.”
This is the second graduation celebration for this group of alumni. In April 2020, when the pandemic pushed campuses to remote operations, these graduates were recognized in a digital presentation that showcased their honors and activities. The graduates also received a digital diploma presentation, and special congratulatory video messages from fellow alumni, faculty and staff were compiled to recognize this group whose senior year was unlike any others in recent history.
Nearly 55% of the Class of 2020 graduated with honors (cum laude, magna cum laude, and summa cum laude). The most popular majors were management, psychology, biological sciences, management-accounting, and criminal justice. Approximately 73% of the class graduated with a bachelor of science degree, 22% graduated with a bachelor of arts degree, and 5% graduated with dual degrees.
One of the most impressive statistics of all about this group of alumni is that they posted a 93% placement rate within six months of their graduation in April 2020 (Post-Graduation Status Report for the Class of 2020).
“It was wonderful to see the success of the Class of 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic,” said Dorothy Zilic, director of Career Services at Pitt-Greensburg. “Our campus’ placement rate of more than 90% within six months of graduation remained consistent with previous years, and a large majority of our graduates indicated they gained career-related experience prior to graduation like clinical shadowing, volunteer work, internships, research and part-time employment. It is so impressive to see the students strive to prepare for careers in their chosen field of study, both academically and outside the classroom —and succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.