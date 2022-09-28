The next Growth Through Knowledge and Understanding event on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, will feature Laura Perkins, emergency response organizer with Casa San Jose, Pitt-Greensburg announced Monday evening.
Casa San Jose is a resource center for Latino immigrants that was initiated by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden. With a staff of 24, plus three Sisters of St. Joseph, and more than 100 active volunteers, the center works to help Latinos navigate the health system social services, and legal system to survive in southwestern Pennsylvania.
This is the second of five speakers scheduled for the series that is sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition. This year, the speakers will explore the lived experiences of people who have traditionally been the targets of biases and hate crimes, which forces them to become marginalized in our society.
In addition to the topics of race, gender, sexual orientation, and religion, the series will also share the experiences of people who have been victims of crime, people with physical and mental disabilities, and people who have been incarcerated.
The series is offered virtually and is free. Participants must register to receive the Zoom log-in information. Go to
https://pitt.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kmuhqF-sQqikz-DSo_W2pA
Each session will begin at 7 p.m. with an anticipated length of 45 minutes to 60 minutes.
In addition to immediately responding to ICE and police detentions in southwest Pennsylvania, Perkins coordinates Casa San Jose’s legal services, which include the court accompaniment program, Know Your Rights sessions, human rights advocacy, and the Fondo Solidario de Pittsburgh bond fund. Laura started working at Casa San Jose in 2017, after nonprofit human rights work in Honduras and Nicaragua, throughout two political crises.
Casa San Jose is “a powerful advocate for Latinos on legal, housing, development, and educational issues. Its staff fights for those facing deportation proceedings and launches projects to assist women, children, and youth. In addition, the organization partners with political, labor, religious, and law enforcement leadership to make Pittsburgh stronger and more welcoming to all.”
“When developing this series it was important to us to focus on the lived experiences of people who traditionally have been the targets of biases and hate crimes thus becoming marginalized in society,” said Al Thiel, director of the Student Center and Student Involvement at Pitt-Greensburg and a member of the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition board of trustees. “It was also important that we were finding outside experts to talk about these experiences so that victims were not being forced to relive their trauma.”
“We want attendees to be able to attend and participate in the sessions as learners, not as observers of what has happened to someone in their community or as a show of support to a victim,” said Carlotta Paige, founder and co-chair of the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition. “There have been too many times in which those who have been the target of biases and hate crimes also then must be their strongest (and maybe only) advocate. It is the responsibility of a society to be educated about and advocate for those who have been marginalized in the past.”
The remaining fall 2022 speaker schedule:
· Wednesday, Oct. 12 – The Impact of Gender-Based Violence on Women, presented by Kristin Malone-Boadair, of the Blackburn Center
· Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Hate What I’ve Done. Support What I Can Become, presented by Tim Holler, Ph.D., associate professor of criminal justice at Pitt-Greensburg and director of the Community Arts and Reintegration Project.
· Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Physical and Mental Disabilities (planning still in process)
For additional information, contact Paige at mailto:westmorelanddiversitycoalition@gmail.com or Thiel at ajt58@pitt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.