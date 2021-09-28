The University of Findlay Friday announced it recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to the Findlay, Ohio, campus for fall 2021. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 16.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area include:
Leah Howard of Greensburg 15601 is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.
Faith Borbonus of Greensburg 15601 is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies.
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
