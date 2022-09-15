The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 15, the Findlay, Ohio, campus reported Wednesday.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area include:
Andrea Hoffman of Latrobe 15650 and Laura Caruso of Acme 15610. They are pursuing degrees in animal science.
