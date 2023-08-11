More than 10,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester, the Adelphi, Maryland, campus reported Thursday.
To be eligible for the honor, a student “must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.”
Three students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area met this standard:
Andrew Armstrong of Latrobe (15650),
Grace Murphy of Mount Pleasant (15666) and
Michael Stanley of Greensburg (15601).
University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges/universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper, and indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter / program / diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
