University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees and were invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7, the Findlay, Ohio, campus reported Wednesday.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area include:
Kendall Pochet of Latrobe 15650 received a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science. Pochet graduated from the university with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Marissa Pellis of Greensburg 15601 also received a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science. Pellis also graduated from UF with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Findlay said 790 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2021-22.
