On Jan. 24, U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the Best Online Master’s in Business (non-MBA) programs. St. Vincent College’s Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence (MSMOE) has been ranked as a top program for the sixth straight year. The MSMOE is housed in the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government, the Unity Township campus reported this week.
The MSMOE program was ranked in the top half of eligible programs nationwide and was ranked in the top 10 programs in Pennsylvania. The program is also in the top 15 online business graduate programs in the tri-state area (Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia).
When broken out by discipline, the MSMOE is ranked No. 14 nationwide and No. 1 in the state for online operations management focused programs, No. 17 nationwide and No. 2 in the state for online operations research focused programs and No. 21 nationwide and No. 4 in the state for online general management focused programs. The highest overall national ranking that the program achieved was No. 32 in the nation in 2019.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings assess master's-level business degree programs that are not MBA programs. Examples of non-MBA graduate business programs include degrees in accounting, finance, insurance, marketing and management. Highly ranked programs have strong traditional academic foundations based on the excellence of entering students, graduation rates and instructor credentials. They also excel at educating distance learners while offering robust career and financial support.
Schools are ranked using five categories: Engagement, which accounts for 30% of the score; Expert Opinion/School Reputation, which accounts for 25%, and Faculty Credentials and Training, Student Excellence and Student Services and Technology, each of which accounts for 15% of the total score.
SVC’s MSMOE program offers students a curriculum focused on preparing future and current managers for major challenges that they will face in today’s turbulent environment.
“I am very excited about the rankings because it is one of the indicators that we are devoted to helping provide the best possible learning experience for the students,” said Dr. Terrance Smith, graduate director for the MSMOE program and assistant professor of management. “The rankings also show that we are working to remain competitive in how we offer courses and strive to continuously improve the MSMOE program in all aspects.”
Smith expressed his gratitude toward the MSMOE faculty and McKenna School administration for their "dedication and hard work in continuously providing exceptional education to the students." He credited the achievement to the collaboration of the many colleagues, alumni and students at SVC that make the program possible.
“The success of the MSMOE program is truly a team effort, and I am very appreciative of all the support,” remarked Smith.
“Moving forward, we will continue to search for ways to continuously improve the program and increase the options for students to provide even more flexible course offerings and certificate programs,” he continued. Building upon the success of the program over the last six years will include the implementation of the newly developed Gary M. Quinlivan Operational Excellence Lab, expected to open mid-2023, and more.
Those interested in learning more about the MSMOE program can do so by visiting https://www.stvincent.edu/academics/graduate-programs/programs/management-operational-excellence.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.