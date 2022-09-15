For the 13th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked St. Vincent College as a top tier national liberal arts college. The publication also recognized St. Vincent as a top performer in social mobility, the Unity Township campus announced this week.
U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 rankings are based on several key measures of quality, including graduation and retention rates, assessment of excellence by peers, faculty resources, social mobility, admission selectivity and alumni engagement.
“St. Vincent is moving forward,” noted the Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, St. Vincent College president. “Not only remaining a top tier national liberal arts college but advancing in the rankings overall and in social mobility.”
U.S. News & World Report includes schools whose national liberal arts rankings emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts fields of study. A total of 210 institutions were selected for inclusion, with St. Vincent College ranked in a tie for #120, rising from last year’s ranking of #146.
St. Vincent College also increased its ranking among national liberal arts colleges on U.S. News & World Report’s list of top performers on social mobility, moving from #73 to #66. This ranking is based on St. Vincent College’s successful retention and graduation rates of economically disadvantaged students and Pell Grant recipients.
“From our very beginnings, Boniface Wimmer enrolled students who could not find education elsewhere, often the immigrants and the poor,” added Father Paul. “Today, St. Vincent College welcomes students from all walks of life to provide a transformational education that propels them further than their circumstances predict. Because of our resources, students with financial need will succeed here. Boniface Wimmer wrote in 1854, ‘To all who knock, the door is opened. Whoever stays is good.’”
This is the 38th year in which U.S. News & World Report has released its college rankings. Along with national liberal arts colleges, the publication also ranks schools in three other categories: national universities, regional universities and regional colleges.
