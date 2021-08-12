Purchase College, New York, Wednesday announced that more than 1,400 students were named to its dean’s list for the spring semester, including two from Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area:
Genevieve Shultz of Ligonier (15658)
Banner Reed of Greensburg (15601)
Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained “a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. For BA and BS programs, a semester GPA of 3.50 is required. For BFA and MusB programs, a semester GPA of 3.75 is required.”
Purchase College is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network of 64 universities and colleges.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must iindicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
