Dickinson College, Carlisle campus, over the weekend announced the following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area graduated during the commencement ceremony held May 22.
Mia Kilkeary, daughter of Brad and Gina Kilkeary of Greensburg, BA (Bachelor of Arts) degree, law & policy and political science, cum laude, dean’s list, Greensburg Central Catholic High School alumna.
Claire Simpson, daughter of P.J. and Anita Simpson of Greensburg, BA (Bachelor of Arts) degree, quantitative economics and international studies, summa cum laude, dean’s list, Phi Beta Kappa, The Ganoe Prize in International Studies and The C.W. Fink Memorial Economics Prize, Greensburg Salem High School alumna.
Dickinson College was chartered in 1783.
