Lehigh University, Bethlehem, this week reported that dean's list status, which is awarded to students who earned "a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses," has been granted to Tucker Knupp from Latrobe in the fall 2021 semester.
