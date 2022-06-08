Lehigh University dean’s list status, which is awarded to students who “earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses,” has been granted to Tucker Knupp of Latrobe in the spring 2022 semester, the Bethlehem campus reported this week.
Lehigh University has five colleges — College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science.
