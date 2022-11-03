Three St. Vincent College graduates of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government received the title of published author during this past summer, including Ron Monack, MS; Michael Grus, MS, CSSGB, and Louis Tate, CSSGB.
• Monack graduated from SVC in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and a minor in economics. He continued his education at the college earning his Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence in 2018. He currently serves as an HR process analyst for Adelphoi Village and is a native to the Latrobe area. A graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Monack is in his third year of coaching the seventh-grade girls basketball team at Greater Latrobe Junior High School.
“I’ve always had an interest in writing, but it was never really anything more than children’s books, which started during my college career and never made it past manuscripts,” said Monack of his initial interest in writing. With many factors coming together, the entire process of writing his book titled “Legacy Culture: Developing the Next Generation of Strong Ethical Leaders While Winning Championships” began during one of his master’s courses, Organizational Culture, taught by Dr. Michael Urick, dean of the McKenna School. Taking inspiration from Dr. Edgar Schein and his framework for organizational culture, which was the topic of discussion during the course, Monack drew together his own necessary ingredients for a winning culture in hopes to apply it to his coaching and professional career.
Heavily involved in athletics outside his professional work, Monack was an active member of the Bearcat cross-country team. Monack recognized Dr. Urick; Dr. Andy Herr, associate professor of economics and former men’s cross-country and track and field coach, and the late Steve Snider, assistant men’s cross-country and track and field coach, as inspirational influences on his writing. His book is available through Amazon and Mascot Books.
• Grus graduated from St. Vincent College in 2018 with his bachelor’s degree in finance with a focus in financial management. He went on to receive his Master of Science in management: operational excellence from SVC in 2019. During his five years as a Bearcat, Grus was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society, Finance Club, Operational Excellence Club, the men’s lacrosse team, and Spanish Immersion Program. Currently, he is a lean manager at Turner Construction Co. and the assistant coach of La Roche University’s men’s lacrosse team. Grus is also a certified Six Sigma Green Belt.
Grus’ book titled “Young, Educated and Broke: How a Questioning Mindset Can Combat the Financial Literacy Epidemic” came to fruition after the remarks made at the conclusion of his second internship experience with a financial firm. Creating a mock financial portfolio and presenting his work to his manager, Grus learned of the lack of knowledge many people have when it comes to financial literacy.
“I wanted to make sure I was doing what I thought was my part to educate in a way that wasn’t lecture or textbook heavy,” said Grus. Without having the title of published author in his vision for his future, Grus took time during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring his thoughts together. With the help of a friend writing a book at the same time, Grus was motivated to bring the book to life.
Co-founder of Ruck 41.2, Grus has found a passion for volunteer work and charity donation opportunities. Grus and his friends “ruck” around Pittsburgh every year, carrying a 50-pound rucksack to earn pledges from locals to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charity. His book is available on Amazon.
• Tate is a 2018 graduate of St. Vincent College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in operational excellence. While a member of the SVC community, Tate was a lecturer for campus ministry, treasurer and trainer for SVC’s Fitness Club, a member of the Operational Excellence Club, and a volunteer for the Bearcat B.E.S.T. program. Tate is also a certified Six Sigma Green Belt.
Having a passion for cooking, Tate currently is part owner of Luigi’s Ristorante and Luigi’s Pizzeria of Clymer. In addition, he enjoys participating is public speaking events discussing leadership styles and recently presented at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana Regional Medical Center and others. Tate enjoys exercise, travel and adventures that push him outside his comfort zone.
Always up for a good challenge, Tate used his knowledge of SVC and its Benedictine values and analyzed the values set forth in the workplace, recognizing the similarities. His book titled “The Luigi Way: Benedictine Values Proven Effective in Leadership” drives home the impact of having steadfast values in leadership roles. The challenges of the pandemic brought on many troubling times for small businesses, but Luigi’s remained strong.
“The root cause of the success of Luigi’s is because of the values that the management and team share,” said Tate. “The values we were built on are still in place today, and have built more than a business, but a community.” Utilizing both the Benedictine and non-religious perspective, Tate aimed to show how the Benedictine values are interrelated and go beyond their religious connotation in his writing.
Although writing a book was not on his list of to-dos, Tate has been pleased with the positive feedback on his work. “It was more than just a challenge for me,” said Tate. “I love people and what I do for a career. Writing a book was my way of sharing the message of what we believe in and how others can apply it to their own lives.” His book is currently available in hardcover, paperback and as an e-book through Barnes & Noble, Amazon and all other online book retailers and anticipates an audiobook version to come soon.
