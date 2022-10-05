St. Vincent Seminary welcomed 15 new students for the 2022-23 academic year. They are from the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina; Ogdensburg, New York; Pittsburgh; Scranton, and Youngstown, Ohio, and Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Virginia; St. Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, New Jersey, and St. Vincent Archabbey, Unity Township. Three are from St. Vincent Archabbey.
Brother Bede Maxson, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey is a 2016 graduate of Cornwall Central High School, New Windsor, New York.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace administration and operations from Oklahoma State University in 2019. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies from St. Joseph’s Seminary, Douglaston, New York, in 2021.
* * *
Brother Roman Pallone, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey is a 1987 graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School, Columbus.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University in 1991 and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Ohio State University in 1999.
* * *
Brother Aidan Sheridan, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey is a 1982 graduate of Northwestern High School in Ohio.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Notre Dame College of South Euclid, Ohio, in 2009, while also earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy the same year from Borromeo Seminary, the college seminary in the Diocese of Cleveland.
His parents are the late Eugene F. and Pauline F. Sheridan.
