Susquehanna University congratulates its students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester, the Selinsgrove campus reported Monday.
The Susquehanna dean’s list recognizes “students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.”
Qualifiers from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
LATROBE
Allison Himler
STAHLSTOWN
Anna Tutino
BLAIRSVILLE
Hannah Foust.
