Members of every Golden Eagles athletics program gathered in Gemmell multipurpose room Jan. 26 for the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, with a greater proportion of student-athletes than ever before earning recognition, according to Pennsylvania Western University’s Clarion campus Monday.
All told, there were 251 names — 66% of the student-athlete population on campus — on this year’s Clarion scholar-athlete list. The latter number represents the highest percentage of scholar-athletes in the 29-year history of the scholar-athlete luncheon.
Among those recognized are three students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Nutrition and fitness major Leah Ann Perry of Latrobe (track and field)
Speech pathology and audiology major Josephine Marie Beckerleg of Greensburg (tennis)
Nursing major Jenna H. Uncapher of Greensburg (track and field).
“I believe that our student-athletes’ academic achievements, and the life and leadership skills that they learn through participation in our athletics programs, are some of their most important accomplishments,” said athletic director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “This year, our students were extraordinary in their academic pursuits.
“Congratulations to our student-athletes, our faculty mentors, the faculty and staff, and our coaches that support our students’ academic achievements,” Snodgrass said.
To earn scholar-athlete status for the year, “a student-athlete must have either achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher, or recorded two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 grade-point average or higher in the spring and fall terms of 2022. Freshmen and new transfer students who achieved a 3.2 grade-point average or higher in the fall term of 2022 also qualified.”
