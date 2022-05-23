Thiel College recently awarded diplomas to its graduates following its spring 2022 academic semester, the Greenville campus announced Thursday.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who were awarded degrees include:
Colleen Trainer of Latrobe, a biology major.
Kayle M. Martin of Blairsville, BA, psychology counseling track major.
Colleen Mackenzie Trainer of Mount Pleasant, BA.
Katrina Mae Adams Deckinger of Donegal, BS, cum laude.
Fifty-six students graduated with Latin honors, highlighted by 23 students who graduated summa cum laude, which are the highest Latin honors dedicated for students who graduate with a grade-point average above 3.8.
Eleven students had a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79 to earn magna cum laude, and 22 students were awarded cum laude status with a grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.59.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
