St. Vincent College Prevention Projects will host a Winter Thematic Workshop 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Fred Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
The WASAP Council meeting (8 to 9 a.m.) agenda:
8:30 a.m. registration, coffee provided
9 a.m. “Welcome & Introductions” presenter: Donna Kean, executive director, St. Vincent College Prevention Projects
9:15 a.m. “Listen, Lucy Workshop” presenter: Jordan Corcoran, CEO and Creator Listen, Lucy
10:15 a.m. “What About Me? Recognizing Children Impacted by the Overdose Death of a Loved One” presenter: Andrea Lurier, Ph.D., CT, manager, Highmark Caring Place – Pittsburgh.
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. “What the Children Have Taught Us: Strategies to Support Others Affected by the Death of a Loved One” presenter: Andrea Lurier, Ph.D., CT, manager, Highmark Caring Place – Pittsburgh.
1:30 to 1:45 p.m. break
1:45 p.m. “Human Trafficking and It’s Relationship to Substances” presenter: Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pittsburgh office
2:45 p.m. “Relevant SAP (Student Assistance Program) Updates” presenters: Laurel Sherbondy, MSW, SAP, and Intervention Manager Donna Cartia, assistant SAP coordinator, St. Vincent College Prevention Projects
3:15 to 3:45 p.m. summary/evaluations/concluding remarks/individual team assistance.
Registration is required by phoning 724-805-2050 on or before Jan. 22.
ACT 48 Professional Development Credit – 5.25 hours
Cost of $40 per person includes a boxed lunch. Indicate your choice of sandwich on baguette roll (roasted turkey, baked ham, or roast beef or a grilled vegetable wrap) when registering.
St. Vincent College Prevention Projects is funded by the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc. through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
