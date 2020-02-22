The St. Vincent College Visiting Writers Series will welcome renowned poet and translator Erin Mouré for a pair of readings on Wednesday, March 18, and Friday, March 20.
Co-sponsored by City of Asylum, the March 18 reading will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place at Alphabet City Word Cellar on North Avenue in Pittsburgh. The March 20 reading will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be hosted by the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.
Both readings are free and open to the public.
A native of Alberta, Canada, Mouré has published 18 books of poetry, a volume of essays, a book of short articles on translation and two memoirs, while also co-authoring a book of poetry. She is translator or co-translator of 19 books of poetry and two of creative nonfiction from French, Galician, Portuñol, Portuguese and Spanish.
Mouré has won a multitude of awards for her work, including the Governor General’s Award, the Pat Lowther Memorial Award and the A.M. Klein Prize (twice), while she has been a three-time finalist for the Griffin Prize and two-time finalist for a Best Translated Book Award. In 2017, she was awarded the Harvard University Woodberry Poetry Room Creative Fellowship.
Since its inception at St. Vincent College in 2008, the Visiting Writers Series has brought writers of merit to the St. Vincent campus in Unity Township. In addition to poets hailing from across the country, the series targets international writers in translation as well as writers from western Pennsylvania.
Mouré’s readings are the first of four scheduled for the Visiting Writers Series in spring 2020.
Other visitors will include Justin Haynes at 5:30 p.m. Thursday April 2; Stephanie Ford at 4 p.m. Monday, April 6, and Laura Cesarco Eglin at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
