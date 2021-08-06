This week, three regional students completed Conemaugh Health System’s SupremEd (summer pre-med) six-week experience.
They are:
• Sara Basala, a graduate of Somerset High School and an undergraduate at St. Vincent College.
• Gabe Balog, a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School and an undergraduate at The Pennsylvania State University.
• Brynn Thomas, a Cambria Heights graduate and an undergraduate at Chatham University.
The program offers college students (ages 18 and over) considering a career as a physician the opportunity to gain experience in a premier tertiary care, regional referral hospital. Participants learn about the educational journey of becoming a physician from current medical students, residents, and physicians during a weekly speaker series and by spending time in Conemaugh Memorial’s state-of-the-art Medical Skills Learning Center.
According to CHS, the program is open to “pre-med college students from Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and surrounding counties beginning their sophomore year.”
